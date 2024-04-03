MEMAN CEO: Oil Marketers Begin Lifting Diesel and Aviation Fuel from Dangote Refinery

The Chief Executive Officer/CEO of the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, has disclosed that oil marketers have commenced the process of lifting diesel and aviation fuel from the $20 billion Dangote Refinery.

In a telephone conversation with Vanguard, Isong stated, “Our members have started lifting diesel and aviation fuel from the Dangote Refinery. It is a positive development that will have a significant impact on the domestic market.”

Similarly, Femi Adewole, the Executive Secretary of the Smaller Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, confirmed the progress, stating, “Our members are in discussions with banks, and these negotiations have reached advanced stages. Once we secure our letters of credit, we will initiate the process of lifting products.”

Although the President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi Shettima-Garima, was unreachable, another member of the association affirmed, “Independent marketers have commenced lifting diesel from the plant. With an enhanced supply chain, we anticipate a positive impact on the domestic market.”

Providing insights from Dangote’s perspective, Group Executive Devakumar Edwin, responsible for overseeing the development, emphasized, “We have substantial quantities available. Products are being evacuated via both sea and road transportation. Ships are queuing up one after another to load diesel and aviation jet fuel.”

Edwin further explained, “Ships typically load a minimum of 26 million litres, although we strive to accommodate 37 million litres vessels for smoother operations.”

Vanguard’s investigations revealed that local oil marketers had previously agreed on a price of 1,225 naira ($0.96) per litre of diesel under the bulk purchase agreement signed with Dangote Refinery. They intend to adjust prices to cover logistics and other associated costs.