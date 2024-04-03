Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

”Marriage is about sharing. You share everything including infection- Etinosa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Etinosa Idemudia has shared her opinion about marriage. In a post shared on her X, the actress who is divorced, said marriage is all about sharing everything including infection. According to her, when she was married, she also received her fair share of infection from time to time. The mum of one wrote

”When I was married of course I received infection from time to time. But that’s Marriage for you. Marriage is about sharing. You share everything…….Including infection”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Indian police arrest three Nigerians for drug trafficking
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Indian police arrest three Nigerians for drug trafficking

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chandigarh Police Crime Branch in...

Why the police cannot arrest crossdressers in Nigeria – Police Force PRO

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa...

JAMB uncovers 1,665 fake A-level results during DE registration

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

One dies as bus driver rams into vehicles in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A yet-to-be identified male pedestrian was...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Indian police arrest three Nigerians for drug trafficking

Regions 0
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chandigarh Police Crime Branch in...

Why the police cannot arrest crossdressers in Nigeria – Police Force PRO

Entertainment 0
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa...

JAMB uncovers 1,665 fake A-level results during DE registration

JAMB 0
April 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading