Political parties

Labour Party Chairman’s Home Destroyed in Fire Amid Assassination Allegations

By: Idowu Peters

The Labour Party faced a grave crisis as a fire ravaged the Abuja home of National Chairman Julius Abure, with the party asserting it was a deliberate arson attack and an attempt on his life.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, it was revealed that the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning while Abure and his family were asleep.

Fortunately, they managed to escape with the help of neighbors and security personnel, though the ordeal left them hospitalized.

While the party did not confirm whether a police report had been filed, the incident exacerbates the existing leadership turmoil within the Labour Party, exacerbated by the contentious re-election of Abure despite mounting calls for his resignation.

Friction between Abure and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by Joe Ajaero, has escalated, with the NLC advocating for Abure’s removal over alleged financial misconduct.

The situation underscores the deep-seated divisions within the party, widening the gap between its leadership and key stakeholders like the NLC.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

