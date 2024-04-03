Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Kanye West Faces Lawsuit Alleging Racist and Antisemitic Behavior

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Renowned rapper Kanye West is embroiled in controversy once again as a former employee filed a lawsuit in California on Tuesday, accusing him of discriminatory behavior and praising Adolf Hitler as an “innovator.”

The lawsuit, filed by Trevor Phillips, a Black individual who worked for two of West’s ventures, alleges severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Phillips claims that West, also known as Ye, frequently targeted Black employees with verbal abuse while sparing white colleagues.

Phillips, who worked for West’s Yeezy clothing brand and Donda Academy, the rapper’s school outside Los Angeles, alleges that West made antisemitic remarks, including blaming Jewish people for his perceived persecution and financial troubles.

According to the lawsuit, West reportedly praised Hitler during a dinner at an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles, referring to him as “great” and attributing inventions like cars to him, despite historical inaccuracies.

Additionally, Phillips claims that West instructed children at the Donda Academy to shave their heads and threatened to confine them to cages. He also allegedly imposed strict appearance standards, stating that no staff could be overweight under threat of termination.

Phillips, who ceased working for West’s ventures in August 2023, is seeking $35,000 in compensation. His lawyer, Carney R. Shegerian, emphasized that the lawsuit aims to address the injustices Phillips faced and send a broader message against discrimination and hate speech.

This lawsuit comes after West faced backlash for previous antisemitic remarks, leading clothing brands like GAP and Adidas to sever ties with him. Despite issuing apologies to the Jewish community, West continues to face scrutiny over his controversial statements.

As West navigates personal and professional challenges, including his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian and public battles with mental health issues, this lawsuit underscores the importance of accountability and confronting harmful rhetoric.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Impeachment: Shaibu urges panel to obey court order
Next article
“Nigerian Naira Undervalued by 30%: Renaissance Capital Africa Report”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Arrested Binance Employee Gambaryan Not a Decision-Maker, Says Exchange

Naija247news Naija247news -
Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange, has issued a statement clarifying...

Passenger Revenue Dips by 2.64% for Nigeria Railway Corporation in 2023

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
  The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) faced financial setbacks in...

Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports N19.09bn Loss, No Dividend for Shareholders

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a leading consumer goods firm, has...

Naira sells below 1,280/$ at official, parallel markets, Gains 21% Since Forex Reform

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Amidst positive developments in Nigeria's foreign exchange landscape, the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Arrested Binance Employee Gambaryan Not a Decision-Maker, Says Exchange

Investigative News and Reports 0
Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange, has issued a statement clarifying...

Passenger Revenue Dips by 2.64% for Nigeria Railway Corporation in 2023

Top Stories 0
  The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) faced financial setbacks in...

Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports N19.09bn Loss, No Dividend for Shareholders

Dividends&Earnings 0
  Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a leading consumer goods firm, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading