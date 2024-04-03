Kanye West Faces Lawsuit Alleging Racist and Antisemitic Behavior

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Renowned rapper Kanye West is embroiled in controversy once again as a former employee filed a lawsuit in California on Tuesday, accusing him of discriminatory behavior and praising Adolf Hitler as an “innovator.”

The lawsuit, filed by Trevor Phillips, a Black individual who worked for two of West’s ventures, alleges severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Phillips claims that West, also known as Ye, frequently targeted Black employees with verbal abuse while sparing white colleagues.

Phillips, who worked for West’s Yeezy clothing brand and Donda Academy, the rapper’s school outside Los Angeles, alleges that West made antisemitic remarks, including blaming Jewish people for his perceived persecution and financial troubles.

According to the lawsuit, West reportedly praised Hitler during a dinner at an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles, referring to him as “great” and attributing inventions like cars to him, despite historical inaccuracies.

Additionally, Phillips claims that West instructed children at the Donda Academy to shave their heads and threatened to confine them to cages. He also allegedly imposed strict appearance standards, stating that no staff could be overweight under threat of termination.

Phillips, who ceased working for West’s ventures in August 2023, is seeking $35,000 in compensation. His lawyer, Carney R. Shegerian, emphasized that the lawsuit aims to address the injustices Phillips faced and send a broader message against discrimination and hate speech.

This lawsuit comes after West faced backlash for previous antisemitic remarks, leading clothing brands like GAP and Adidas to sever ties with him. Despite issuing apologies to the Jewish community, West continues to face scrutiny over his controversial statements.

As West navigates personal and professional challenges, including his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian and public battles with mental health issues, this lawsuit underscores the importance of accountability and confronting harmful rhetoric.