JUST IN: Don’t tempt me, Fubara warns detractors

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has issued a stern warning to anyone daring to challenge him amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the state. He made it clear that his adherence to the presidential peace pact should not be mistaken for weakness, vowing to surprise those who perceive it as such.

In a statement conveyed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara expressed his commitment to implementing the peace initiative initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He emphasized that his decision stemmed from respect for President Tinubu and the need for a political solution to the crisis that unfolded in the state on October 30, 2023.

However, Fubara noted that some political actors misinterpreted his humility and compliance as weakness. He asserted, “If that action that I have accepted to take would be seen as a weakness, I will surprise them.”

The governor’s remarks came during a solidarity rally organized by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) from the 23 local government areas. He commended the overwhelming support his administration continues to receive from the people of the state, emphasizing the importance of leading with integrity and maturity.

Fubara stressed that maturity transcends age and is reflected in one’s character. While refraining from engaging with individuals he perceives as immature, he affirmed his commitment to governance that prioritizes genuine impact on people’s lives and societal advancement.

As he navigates the challenges of governance, Fubara remains focused on leaving a positive legacy and ensuring the well-being of the citizens of Rivers State.