Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

Joseph Benjamin Criticizes Eniola Ajao for Collaborating with Bobrisky in Movie Promotion

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Actor and show host Joseph Benjamin has publicly criticized actress Eniola Ajao for her involvement in promoting her cinematic movie ‘Ajakaju’ alongside controversial transgender personality, Bobrisky.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to reports from The Nation, the premiere of ‘Ajakaju’ was overshadowed by controversy when Bobrisky was awarded the title of “best-dressed female” at the event. This sparked outrage among celebrities who engaged in heated exchanges on social media over the decision to honor the transvestite.

In response to the backlash, Ajao issued an apology, acknowledging that Bobrisky’s award was meant as a publicity stunt. She also announced new winners for the contested category to appease critics.

Despite the apology, Bobrisky was recently spotted at a cinema in Ikeja, actively promoting ‘Ajakaju’.

Reacting to this development, Benjamin took to social media platform X to express his disapproval, accusing Ajao of using Bobrisky to boost the movie’s promotion. He criticized the filmmaker for allegedly being deceptive about her intentions, especially after claiming that the award controversy was merely a publicity stunt.

“I thought Eniola was crying, saying the award was a publicity stunt to market the movie. Now Bobrisky is doing a meet and greet? For the same movie. Who is fooling who please. Smh,” Benjamin wrote.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Why S3x cannot be separated from music industry – Terry G
Next article
“Envy exist in almost every extended family in Igbo land” – Yul Edochie
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia State Clears N9 Billion Pension Arrears Without Borrowing

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Mike Akpara,...

“APC National Vice Chairman, Isaacs Kekemeke, Joins Ondo Governorship Race”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress...

Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment after beating fan

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any...

Redline rail: Lagos taskforce impounds 359 Okada, demolishes shanties

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The Lagos State Taskforce has commenced demolition of illegal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Abia State Clears N9 Billion Pension Arrears Without Borrowing

Pension & Retirement 0
  Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Mike Akpara,...

“APC National Vice Chairman, Isaacs Kekemeke, Joins Ondo Governorship Race”

South West 0
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress...

Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment after beating fan

Flying Eagles 0
Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading