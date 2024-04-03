Joseph Benjamin Criticizes Eniola Ajao for Collaborating with Bobrisky in Movie Promotion

Actor and show host Joseph Benjamin has publicly criticized actress Eniola Ajao for her involvement in promoting her cinematic movie ‘Ajakaju’ alongside controversial transgender personality, Bobrisky.

According to reports from The Nation, the premiere of ‘Ajakaju’ was overshadowed by controversy when Bobrisky was awarded the title of “best-dressed female” at the event. This sparked outrage among celebrities who engaged in heated exchanges on social media over the decision to honor the transvestite.

In response to the backlash, Ajao issued an apology, acknowledging that Bobrisky’s award was meant as a publicity stunt. She also announced new winners for the contested category to appease critics.

Despite the apology, Bobrisky was recently spotted at a cinema in Ikeja, actively promoting ‘Ajakaju’.

Reacting to this development, Benjamin took to social media platform X to express his disapproval, accusing Ajao of using Bobrisky to boost the movie’s promotion. He criticized the filmmaker for allegedly being deceptive about her intentions, especially after claiming that the award controversy was merely a publicity stunt.

“I thought Eniola was crying, saying the award was a publicity stunt to market the movie. Now Bobrisky is doing a meet and greet? For the same movie. Who is fooling who please. Smh,” Benjamin wrote.