JAMB uncovers 1,665 fake A-level results during DE registration

April 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it has uncovered over 1,665 fake A-level results during the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise.

The board also said the A’level results verification regime was characterised by corruption associated with the system.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this when he received the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES) in his office in Bwari, Abuja.

He said, “Out of this figure, 397 were from Colleges of Education, 453 were university diplomas, and the rest were other A’level certificates.

“It should be of grave concern if no one respects the certificate one is holding; hence, there is a need to safeguard the integrity of A’level certificates that are used to secure admission through measures that would stand the test of time.”

The registrar recalled that in the past when a candidate applied for DE, the board would simply ask awarding institutions to do the necessary screening and due diligence.

He stated that JAMB was shocked by the revelations from Bayero University, Kano, where out of the 148 Direct Entry applications to the institution, only six of the certificates forwarded for processing were genuine.

The registrar added that it was the discovery of the fraud that prompted the meeting of critical stakeholders, who met to chart ways of combating the menace.

Some of the measures suggested, he said, was the constitution of an A’level result verification task force as well as the creation of a common platform for the verification of A’level results and certificates. He said the platform was reliable and user-friendly, as it only takes five minutes to verify any given certificate.

Oloyede also disclosed that to underscore the importance attached to the exercise, the board has put in place a “No verification, No admission” policy.

While listing 15 institutions that have not sufficiently complied with verification requests from the board, he stated that the affected institutions, with more than 20 unverified candidates, would have to pre-verify candidates applying with their certificates before they could complete their DE registration process.

According to the registrar, the modification to the ongoing DE registration is that candidates could go ahead and register while the school verifies them on the back end.

He also declare that the 15 institutions, which were yet to fully comply, would have to pre-verify holders of their certificates before they complete their DE registration.(www.naija247news.com).