Indian police arrest three Nigerians for drug trafficking

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Chandigarh Police Crime Branch in India said it busted an international drug syndicate, arrested three foreign nationals, and seized 204.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine popularly known as ice.

The suspects were on Tuesday April 2, identified as Frank Nwokeji, Loua, and Jack David llobi Tochukwu. They are Nigerians residing in New Delhi.

Loua had been previously detained in 2019 under the NDPS Act after being found in possession of 207 grams of heroin and is currently out on bail before he was arrested for drug-related activities. Similarly, David had prior run-ins with the law and had been arrested by the Delhi Police on previous occasions.

According to the police, a team of crime branch led by Inspector Ashok Kumar had on March 30 received a tip-off that three Africans, who used to supply drugs in Chandigarh, were arriving with a large quantity of narcotics.

It was learnt that the suspects had entered India on medical and business visas for a short stay but got involved in illicit drug trafficking and had overstayed illegally after their visas expired.

The police further disclosed that the investigation revealed that the suspects bought the contraband from their country at lower prices and then sold them at higher prices in discos, pubs, and bars in the Tricity area.

The police said the investigation into the case was ongoing, adding that authorities were hoping to crack down on more members of the drug syndicate.(www.naija247news.com).

