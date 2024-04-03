Impeachment: Shaibu’s lawyer withdraws, panel continues investigation

:

The seven-man panel, chaired by retired Justice S.A. Omonuwa, tasked with investigating allegations of gross misconduct against Edo State’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has decided to continue its proceedings following objections raised by Shaibu’s counsel, Prof Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN).

Awoyale cited an order from an Abuja Federal High Court adjourning the case until April 8, 2024, as grounds for halting the investigation. However, Justice Omonuwa (retd.) clarified that the court order merely called for parties to appear and show cause, not to halt the panel’s activities.

Ohaifa Joe, representing the Edo State House of Assembly, emphasized that constitutional provisions grant the assembly and the investigative panel the authority to carry out their duties independently of court interference.

In response, Justice Omonuwa reaffirmed the panel’s decision to proceed and requested the House of Assembly to present its case.

Awoyale expressed his client’s inability to continue participating in the investigation due to the pending court matter and sought permission for Shaibu’s absence. Although Awoyale clarified that his client was not waiving his right to defense, he reiterated the importance of obeying the court’s directive to appear on April 8.

While the panel respected Awoyale’s concerns, it maintained its authority to proceed with the investigation. The legal proceedings underscore the delicate balance between constitutional obligations and judicial directives in the ongoing inquiry.