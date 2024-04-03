Menu
Host Community Monarchs Praise Plant Director’s Leadership

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

The departure of Azad Nawabuddin, the outgoing Plant Director of Dangote Cement Ibese, has sparked a wave of commendations from prominent traditional rulers in the host communities.

During a farewell ceremony organized by the Ibese Plant to bid farewell to Nawabuddin as he transitions to Obajana, where he has been transferred, monarchs took turns to praise his leadership style.

The Aboro of Ibeseland, Oba Rotimi Mulero, lauded Nawabuddin as a bridge builder whose leadership fostered better collaborations between the cement company and the host communities. He noted the positive impact Nawabuddin’s tenure had on community projects and empowerment programs.

Similarly, the Olu of Aga Olowo, Oba Kayode Adio Kusoro, commended Nawabuddin’s approach to community issues, emphasizing his attentiveness and cooperation with the community.

Ade Ojolowo, Head of Social Performance at the Ibese Plant, highlighted some of the milestones achieved under Nawabuddin’s leadership. These included an increase in kilns’ mean time before failure, production volume, and dispatch, as well as significant savings through in-house refurbishment and alternative fuels projects.

Ojolowo also praised Nawabuddin’s dedication to community engagement, noting improvements in social investment delivery and local content development during his tenure.

The heartfelt tributes from host community monarchs and plant officials underscored Nawabuddin’s impactful stewardship and positive contributions to the Ibese Plant and its surrounding communities.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

