Ghana to raise cocoa farmgate price by up to 50%

ACCRA, April 3 – Ghana will raise the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by up to 50% in an effort to share profits from rising global prices and deter farmers from bean smuggling, a spokesperson at the country’s cocoa marketing board Cocobod said on Wednesday.

Cocoa prices have more than tripled over the last year as disease and adverse weather in Ghana and neighbouring Ivory Coast pushed the global market to a third successive deficit.

The official farmgate price that growers can charge for their beans in Ghana and Ivory Coast, which supply more that 60% of the world’s beans, has yet to reflect the price surge.

Fiifi Boafo, the head of public affairs at Cocobod, said the new price could be announced as soon as this week but declined to comment further.