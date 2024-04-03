Geregu Power Invests $550 Million, Declares N20 Billion Dividend Payout

Geregu Power Plc reaffirms its commitment to Nigeria’s power sector with significant investments and adherence to new standards, securing ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications.

At its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Independent Non-Executive Director Doron Grupper announced a $550 million investment in plant transformation, aiming to increase capacity to 1300 MW pending government approvals.

Shareholders approved a N20 billion dividend payout for the 2023 financial year, reflecting Geregu Power’s strong financial performance and dedication to delivering value.

Chairman Femi Otedola emphasized the dividend as a testament to the company’s confidence in the future and commitment to shareholders.

The company’s revenue surged by 58%, reaching N82.9 billion in 2023, driven by strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies.

Looking ahead to 2024, Geregu Power plans to incorporate renewable energy sources into its portfolio and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

CEO Akin Akinfemiwa highlighted the company’s journey towards becoming a total energy solutions provider and its engagement with government policies to foster a more viable electricity supply industry.

The National Coordinator of the Progressive Shareholders Association commended the dividend payout and shareholders’ support, recognizing Geregu Power’s outstanding financial performance in 2023.