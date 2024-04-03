Gen-Z shunning college over traditional trades like welding and plumbing they say is far more satisfying and which doesn’t incur huge student debt

Surge in Vocational School Enrollment Reflects Gen Z’s Shift Towards Trades

Increasing numbers of Generation Z are opting out of traditional four-year colleges and turning to vocational schools, drawn by the promise of higher wages and the desire to avoid student debt.

Data from the National Student Clearing House revealed a 16 percent surge in enrollment at two-year schools with a focus on vocational programs, alongside a 2.6 percent rise in community college enrollment in 2023.

Many young people, disillusioned by remote learning during the pandemic and the soaring costs of higher education, are finding appeal in vocational training. The prospect of well-paying job opportunities and meaningful work is luring them away from traditional academic paths.

Tanner Burgess, a graduate of a vocational welding program, highlighted the practicality of vocational education, describing it as a smart route for those not inclined towards traditional college paths.

Meanwhile, Alezet Valerio, who embarked on a career in construction after high school, expressed satisfaction in her work, finding fulfillment in building tangible structures.

The trend extends beyond construction trades, with a 23 percent increase in students studying construction trades in 2023 and a seven percent rise in HVAC and vehicle maintenance and repair programs.

According to a Gallup poll, confidence in the value of a college degree has waned in recent years, with many Americans questioning the cost-effectiveness of higher education.

As a result, Gen Zers are increasingly turning to trades like welding and plumbing, attracted by lucrative salaries and the promise of financial stability.

Platforms like TikTok have become forums for showcasing the earning potential of trade jobs.

One young electrical lineman boasted a $200,000 annual salary and multiple properties, emphasizing the financial rewards and career stability offered by the trades.

With a median pay of $48,089 for new construction hires in 2023, compared to $39,520 for professional services new hires, the financial incentive for pursuing trade careers is evident.

Additionally, a survey by software company Jobber found that over half of respondents believe blue-collar jobs offer more job security in the face of automation.

Young individuals like Alezet Valerio and Colby Dell are emblematic of this trend, finding fulfillment and potential career paths in trades like construction and automotive repair.

As Gen Z continues to shift towards vocational education, the landscape of the workforce is undergoing a significant transformation.