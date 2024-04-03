Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Frank Igho Okpokoro Vaughan, Passes Away

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Frank Igho Okpokoro Vaughan, a well-known filmmaker and former Vice President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), has sadly passed away.

Vaughan breathed his last in Warri, Delta State, on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

The President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, Dr. Victor Okhai, confirmed this somber news to Vanguard during a telephone conversation.

“Yes, he passed away yesterday, but I am yet to receive detailed information about his demise,” Okhai expressed.

Vaughan, a seasoned movie director, played a significant role in shaping the Nigerian film industry and served as a mentor to many aspiring filmmakers.

He was recognized for his expertise as a seasoned TV producer/director, as well as his contributions as a current affairs and political analyst.

Born in the 1960s, Vaughan had more recently taken on the role of a pastor at Dominion City Church in Asaba, Delta State.

The passing of Frank Igho Okpokoro Vaughan marks a significant loss to the Nigerian film community, leaving behind a legacy of impactful contributions and mentorship.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Family has right to request for DNA test – Actor Yomi Fabiyi tells Mohbad’s wife
Next article
Host Community Monarchs Praise Plant Director’s Leadership
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia State Clears N9 Billion Pension Arrears Without Borrowing

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Mike Akpara,...

“APC National Vice Chairman, Isaacs Kekemeke, Joins Ondo Governorship Race”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress...

Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment after beating fan

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any...

Redline rail: Lagos taskforce impounds 359 Okada, demolishes shanties

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The Lagos State Taskforce has commenced demolition of illegal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Abia State Clears N9 Billion Pension Arrears Without Borrowing

Pension & Retirement 0
  Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Mike Akpara,...

“APC National Vice Chairman, Isaacs Kekemeke, Joins Ondo Governorship Race”

South West 0
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress...

Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment after beating fan

Flying Eagles 0
Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading