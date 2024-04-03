Frank Igho Okpokoro Vaughan, Passes Away

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Frank Igho Okpokoro Vaughan, a well-known filmmaker and former Vice President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), has sadly passed away.

Vaughan breathed his last in Warri, Delta State, on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

The President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, Dr. Victor Okhai, confirmed this somber news to Vanguard during a telephone conversation.

“Yes, he passed away yesterday, but I am yet to receive detailed information about his demise,” Okhai expressed.

Vaughan, a seasoned movie director, played a significant role in shaping the Nigerian film industry and served as a mentor to many aspiring filmmakers.

He was recognized for his expertise as a seasoned TV producer/director, as well as his contributions as a current affairs and political analyst.

Born in the 1960s, Vaughan had more recently taken on the role of a pastor at Dominion City Church in Asaba, Delta State.

The passing of Frank Igho Okpokoro Vaughan marks a significant loss to the Nigerian film community, leaving behind a legacy of impactful contributions and mentorship.