Lifestyle News

Forbes: Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu, Otedola Lead 2024 Richest Nigerians List

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Despite the economic challenges facing Nigeria, Forbes has released its list of the top richest Nigerians in 2024, with Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Femi Otedola leading the pack.

According to Forbes, Aliko Dangote’s fortune rose to $13.4 billion, making him the richest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. Mike Adenuga’s fortunes stood at $6.7 billion, while Abdulsamad Rabiu and Femi Otedola achieved fortunes of $5.2 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, in 2024.

Dangote, known for his conglomerate, Dangote Group, is one of Nigeria’s largest private-sector employers and the most valuable conglomerate in West Africa.

Forbes noted that despite global challenges such as war, political unrest, and inflation, billionaires’ fortunes continue to swell, with a record 14 individuals now belonging to the $100 billion Club. These individuals collectively hold $2 trillion, representing 0.5% of the world’s billionaires but 14% of all billionaire wealth.

The report highlighted that the majority of billionaires are richer than the previous year, with notable gains coming from the top 20 individuals, particularly in the U.S., which boasts a record 813 billionaires worth a combined $5.7 trillion.

Bernard Arnault, the French luxury goods tycoon, retains the number one spot with an estimated net worth of $233 billion, thanks to another successful year for his conglomerate, LVMH.

Mark Zuckerberg experienced the largest jump in wealth, with his net worth increasing by $116.2 billion in a single year, reaching an estimated $177 billion. Larry Ellison of Oracle completes the top five with an estimated net worth of $141 billion.

‘Your land was allocated without propal approval’ — Wike speaks on demolition of estate in Abuja
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

