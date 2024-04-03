Federal Government Initiates Extradition Process for Binance Executive Who Fled Custody

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), has commenced extradition proceedings for Nadeem Anjarwalla, a Binance executive who escaped detention on March 22.

Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan, both top officials of Binance Holdings Limited, were arrested by security agencies in February on suspicion of involvement in money laundering. They were held in a safe house in Abuja under the directive of National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Despite Anjarwalla’s escape from custody using a Kenyan passport on March 22, government sources confirmed that the extradition process had begun. His absence, however, will not impede the arraignment of Binance and Gambaryan on Thursday, facing charges of money laundering totaling $35.4 million.

“The Federal Government is collaborating with INTERPOL to extradite the fugitive back to Nigeria,” one source stated. “Anjarwalla’s flight from lawful custody has prompted intensified investigations by various security and intelligence agencies.”

While Gambaryan remains in EFCC custody, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken full control of the case from the Office of the National Security Adviser. Anjarwalla is set to be arraigned in absentia alongside his co-accused.

The charges against Binance, Gambaryan, and Anjarwalla include operating specialized financial businesses without proper licensing, engaging in financial activities without authorization, and concealing the origin of proceeds from unlawful activities.

Anjarwalla’s escape comes amidst mounting tensions between Binance and Nigerian authorities. The EFCC previously demanded data on the company’s top users and transaction history, leading to ongoing negotiations.

Despite the setback caused by Anjarwalla’s escape, government authorities remain committed to ensuring accountability and prosecuting financial crimes linked to Binance’s operations in Nigeria.