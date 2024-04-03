Faye unfolds pan-African agenda

Bassirou Diomaye Faye outlined a comprehensive pan-African agenda yesterday as he assumed office as Senegal’s fifth president. The 44-year-old former tax inspector was sworn in before a sizable audience and a diverse array of leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who serves as the chairman of the Heads of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Faye clinched victory over Amadou Ba, the candidate of then-President Macky Sall’s ruling coalition, by a significant margin in the initial round of voting. Securing 54% of the votes compared to Ba’s 32%, Faye’s triumph resonated with the populace’s strong aspirations for change in the country with a population of around 18 million.

In his inaugural address, Faye pledged to uphold “the integrity of the territory and national independence” and committed to spare no effort in advancing African unity. “The election results reflect a profound yearning for change,” Faye remarked following his swearing-in ceremony. “Senegal will be a beacon of hope, characterized by peace, an independent judiciary, and a fortified democracy,” he affirmed.

Among the dignitaries present at the inauguration were Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat. Additionally, representatives from the military juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger were in attendance.

Faye, previously a relatively obscure opposition figure, underwent a remarkable journey from incarceration to the presidency within a matter of weeks. Familiarly known as Diomaye, which means ‘the honourable one’ in the local Serer language, Faye was released from prison less than two weeks before the election alongside the popular opposition figure and his mentor, Ousmane Sonko, following a political amnesty announced by Sall.

The election served as a litmus test for Senegal’s reputation as a stable democracy in West Africa, a region marked by coups and attempted coups. It unfolded against a backdrop of months-long unrest triggered by the arrests of Sonko and Faye last year, amid concerns over the president’s potential bid for a third term despite constitutional term limits. Human rights organizations reported casualties and mass incarcerations during the protests.

Faye’s campaign centered on pledges to combat corruption and enhance the management of Senegal’s natural resources, signaling a new chapter in the nation’s political landscape.