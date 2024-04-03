Family has right to request for DNA test – Actor Yomi Fabiyi tells Mohbad’s wife

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has weighed in on the ongoing DNA controversy surrounding the late Nigerian musician Mohbad’s son, Liam, in an open letter addressed to Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi.

Taking to Instagram, Yomi Fabiyi penned a detailed post elaborating on why he believes Mohbad’s wife should consent to a DNA test.

In his opinion, allowing the family to proceed with the DNA test on Liam would greatly facilitate the police investigation.

Yomi emphasised the importance of the DNA test in potentially exonerating Omowunmi from suspicion in the tragic demise of the former Marlian signee.

According to him, conducting the DNA test is crucial for clarifying any doubts and ensuring justice is served in the matter.

He wrote, “Dear Wunmi,

A DNA CAN BE REQUESTED BY MOHBAD’S FAMILY

I share in your family’s pain in the loss of Mohbad. May God forgive his sins. I am writing you based on the prolonged arguments on the issue of DNA concerning Mohbad’s son and ongoing investigation into the actual cause of his death.

The following reasons are why you can be compelled for a DNA TEST by Mohbad’s family:

i) From the look of things, Mohbad’s death is tilting towards “HOMICIDE” owing to events that happened in the last 48 hours before the singer died. The coroner inquest is an investigation and needs closure before charges.

ii) In a saner cline, those around the deceased, those who tampered with the active crime scenes, are SUSPECTS and should have been taken in for questioning, which include you.

iii) If there is evidence/accusation of infidelity around the time of conception against you or re-occuring domestic violence (and no clear reasons for conflicts), chances are the cause is due to paternity Only a DNA test can vindicate you, dear. It’s your advantage.

iv) if Liam will inherit the late singer’s estate and the likely cause of his murder is within the house, the family as a legally interested party can ask you honourably or through the court to conduct a DNA before you can be allowed custodian of their son’s properties on behalf of LIAM, etc. Moreso, the DNA will help investigators narrow their drag nets. NO ONE SHOULD OBSTRUCT POLICE or CORONER’S INVESTIGATION.

v) Mohbad, in an unverified audio released, equally accused you of wanting to kill him. No one knows if it is the normal couples’ fight or if it was due to any other sensitive issue.

vi) Anything that will bring clarity, absolve you of any wrongdoing, erase suspicion around you, get justice for Mohbad should interest you,including a DNA TEST.

vii) Your continued back and forth is an attempt to infuriate members of the public and pitch irrates youths against the Police and government. No sooner, people will conclude that someone powerful is shielding you. And that person can’t be more powerful than a determined masses.”