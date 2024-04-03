Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Ex NLC president, Ali Ciroma is dead

By: Naija247news

Date:

A former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ali Ciroma, had died.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ciroma passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Tuesday.

A family member, who is also the Secretary of the Borno State Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ali Ibrahim Ciroma, announced the death of the unionist in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Comrade Ali Ciroma, former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The sad event occurred this evening (Tuesday, April 2) at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“The burial for the repose of the deceased will be held tomorrow Wednesday 4pm at the residence of the deceased No.7A along Galadima Road near Muhammadu Shuwa Memorial Hospital (Nursing Home), Maiduguri.”
Ciroma served as the president of the NLC from 1984 to 1988 until he was ousted by the military administration of Gen Ibrahim Babangida, which disbanded the union. However, during the Abacha regime, he was reinstated into the realm of unionism, being appointed as the Sole Administrator of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Why Bobrisky, others can’t be arrested – Police
Next article
Ex-international, Segun Odegbami loses son
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Forbes: Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu, Otedola Lead 2024 Richest Nigerians List

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Despite the economic challenges facing Nigeria, Forbes has released...

‘Your land was allocated without propal approval’ — Wike speaks on demolition of estate in Abuja

Naija247news Naija247news -
FCT Minister Wike: Land Allocated to Real Estate Firm...

Ex-international, Segun Odegbami loses son

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ex-International, Segun Odegbami, has lost his son, Oluwagbeminiyi, after...

Why Bobrisky, others can’t be arrested – Police

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Nigeria Police has opened up on why the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Forbes: Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu, Otedola Lead 2024 Richest Nigerians List

Lifestyle News 0
Despite the economic challenges facing Nigeria, Forbes has released...

‘Your land was allocated without propal approval’ — Wike speaks on demolition of estate in Abuja

North West 0
FCT Minister Wike: Land Allocated to Real Estate Firm...

Ex-international, Segun Odegbami loses son

Nigeria Football Federation 0
Ex-International, Segun Odegbami, has lost his son, Oluwagbeminiyi, after...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading