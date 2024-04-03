Ex NLC president, Ali Ciroma is dead

A former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ali Ciroma, had died.

Ciroma passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Tuesday.

A family member, who is also the Secretary of the Borno State Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ali Ibrahim Ciroma, announced the death of the unionist in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Comrade Ali Ciroma, former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“The sad event occurred this evening (Tuesday, April 2) at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“The burial for the repose of the deceased will be held tomorrow Wednesday 4pm at the residence of the deceased No.7A along Galadima Road near Muhammadu Shuwa Memorial Hospital (Nursing Home), Maiduguri.”

Ciroma served as the president of the NLC from 1984 to 1988 until he was ousted by the military administration of Gen Ibrahim Babangida, which disbanded the union. However, during the Abacha regime, he was reinstated into the realm of unionism, being appointed as the Sole Administrator of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers.