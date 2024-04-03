“Envy exist in almost every extended family in Igbo land” – Yul Edochie

April 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to speak on the dispute and envy that plague most Igbo extended families.

The gospel preacher lamented on his Instagram page the animosity between relatives, which they attributed to what their parents had told them.

He observed that most of these arguments have enduring origins that are occasionally forgotten.

They are still the ones who don’t miss Sunday services, even in the face of rivalry and jealousy found in practically every extended family in Igbo land.

His words: “Many families, cousins are bearing malice against each other, cos of something their parents told them that the other parents did to them donkey years back. Some can’t even remember the reason for the quarrel. There’s beef and envy in almost every extended family in Igbo land. Yet, every Sunday they’re in Church. Makes no sense.” (www.naija247news.com).