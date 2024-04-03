Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“Envy exist in almost every extended family in Igbo land” – Yul Edochie

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to speak on the dispute and envy that plague most Igbo extended families.

The gospel preacher lamented on his Instagram page the animosity between relatives, which they attributed to what their parents had told them.

He observed that most of these arguments have enduring origins that are occasionally forgotten.

They are still the ones who don’t miss Sunday services, even in the face of rivalry and jealousy found in practically every extended family in Igbo land.

His words: “Many families, cousins are bearing malice against each other, cos of something their parents told them that the other parents did to them donkey years back. Some can’t even remember the reason for the quarrel. There’s beef and envy in almost every extended family in Igbo land. Yet, every Sunday they’re in Church. Makes no sense.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Joseph Benjamin Criticizes Eniola Ajao for Collaborating with Bobrisky in Movie Promotion
Next article
Nkechi Blessing Sunday Marks Son Elijah’s Fifth Birthday with Heartfelt Message
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia State Clears N9 Billion Pension Arrears Without Borrowing

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Mike Akpara,...

“APC National Vice Chairman, Isaacs Kekemeke, Joins Ondo Governorship Race”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress...

Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment after beating fan

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any...

Redline rail: Lagos taskforce impounds 359 Okada, demolishes shanties

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The Lagos State Taskforce has commenced demolition of illegal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Abia State Clears N9 Billion Pension Arrears Without Borrowing

Pension & Retirement 0
  Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Mike Akpara,...

“APC National Vice Chairman, Isaacs Kekemeke, Joins Ondo Governorship Race”

South West 0
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress...

Super Eagles star Osayi-Samuel escapes punishment after beating fan

Flying Eagles 0
Trabzonspor defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has been absolved of any...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading