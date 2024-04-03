Davido Takes Legal Action Against False April Fool’s Prank

Nigerian music superstar Davido has directed his legal team to pursue legal action regarding an April Fool’s prank that was made about him.

The prank story falsely claimed that the Afrobeats singer had been arrested in Kenya following the discovery of cocaine on his private jet.

He said the fake report was “extremely irresponsible”.

“I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world,” he said on social media.

“Not my home Nigeria, my home America, or any of the hundreds of countries I’ve made home throughout my career,” his statement on X, formerly Twitter, continued.

The April Fool’s joke, initially aired by Kenya’s K24 TV on Monday, went viral on social media platforms.

Davido said the prank resulted in a flood of phone calls.

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) tweeted a screenshot of the headline with the label “Fake News” stamped across it on Monday morning.

“I want to assure my fans that these reports are entirely untrue. I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since returned home to Nigeria,” Davido said on Tuesday.

“I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible regardless of the light of ‘April Fools’, and my lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation.”

K24 TV has not responded to Davido’s move to initiate legal action.

Numerous Kenyans deemed the prank inappropriate, while others on social media expressed hopes for an amicable resolution to the situation.