Dangote Refinery to Begin Petrol Deliveries in Nigerian Filling Station Next Month

Nigeria is set to achieve a significant milestone as its new mega-refinery, spearheaded by Africa’s wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote, gears up to initiate domestic gasoline deliveries starting in May. The facility, situated outside Lagos, recently commenced dispatching its initial petroleum products, including diesel and aviation fuel, as confirmed by Devakumar Edwin, Executive Director of Dangote Industries Ltd., via text message, though specific volumes were not disclosed.

This development signals a pivotal moment for Africa’s largest oil-producing nation, traditionally reliant on costly petroleum imports. With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the refinery is poised to alleviate Nigeria’s dependence on foreign-exchange demands for fuel imports and potentially mitigate the price of petroleum products.

Upon reaching full operational capacity, the refinery is anticipated to churn out a staggering 99 million liters (26.2 million gallons) of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and kerosene daily, according to Edwin. Dangote’s ambitious plan includes exporting approximately 50% of the refinery’s output, considering Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption of these products stands at around 53 million liters.

Industry insiders have begun the process of transporting diesel from the refinery, with transactions to be conducted in the local currency, the naira, as confirmed by Abubakar Maigandi, the head of a prominent industry body. Maigandi also mentioned that the specifics regarding the volume and pricing arrangements are still being finalized.

Having commenced operations in January, the refinery recently marked its entry into the export market by shipping out its inaugural products, comprising 65,000 metric tons of low-sulfur straight run fuel oil and approximately 60,000 tons of naphtha last month. Operating at an initial processing rate of 350,000 barrels per day, the refinery is gradually ramping up operations as it progresses toward its maximum production capacity.