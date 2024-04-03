Dangote Refinery Spurs Drop in Diesel Price as Dealers Secure Supplies at Lower Rates in Oyo, Lagos, Ogun

The pump price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) has experienced a significant drop across the country, with reports indicating a decrease from approximately N1,700/litre to around N1,350/litre in select locations. This decline follows the commencement of diesel sales by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, contributing to improved accessibility and affordability of the essential fuel.

The $20 billion refinery, which initiated diesel distribution to the domestic market last Wednesday, allocated a minimum of one million litres to registered oil marketers. These marketers secured the product at prices ranging between N1,225/litre and N1,300/litre, depending on the purchase volume. Officials of the refinery and oil dealers confirmed the transaction, highlighting the positive impact it has had on the market.

Abubakar Maigandi, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, lauded Dangote’s initiative, predicting a substantial reduction in diesel prices. He noted that the price of diesel has already begun to decline, particularly in Lagos, and expressed optimism for further reductions in the coming weeks.

The Chief Executive of AF Ralph Oil and Gas Ventures, Dr. Ralph Arokoyo, corroborated Maigandi’s observations, emphasizing the positive implications of Dangote’s diesel sales on the market dynamics. He revealed that diesel prices have dropped to as low as N1,350/litre in some areas, attributing this to the increased availability of products from the refinery.

Additionally, Dangote refinery officials confirmed plans to release Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to the market in May, further bolstering expectations for improved fuel accessibility and affordability nationwide.

The commencement of diesel sales marks a significant milestone for the Dangote refinery, which has faced regulatory hurdles in its quest to introduce refined products into the market. Despite challenges, the refinery has made substantial progress since its inauguration, with plans to become a net exporter of fuel to West African countries.

As diesel prices continue to decline and with prospects for improved petrol distribution on the horizon, Nigerians can anticipate a positive shift in the fuel market landscape, driven by Dangote’s innovative contributions to the energy sector.