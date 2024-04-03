Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Dangote Refinery Spurs Drop in Diesel Price as Dealers Secure Supplies at Lower Rates in Oyo, Lagos, Ogun

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The pump price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) has experienced a significant drop across the country, with reports indicating a decrease from approximately N1,700/litre to around N1,350/litre in select locations. This decline follows the commencement of diesel sales by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, contributing to improved accessibility and affordability of the essential fuel.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The $20 billion refinery, which initiated diesel distribution to the domestic market last Wednesday, allocated a minimum of one million litres to registered oil marketers. These marketers secured the product at prices ranging between N1,225/litre and N1,300/litre, depending on the purchase volume. Officials of the refinery and oil dealers confirmed the transaction, highlighting the positive impact it has had on the market.

Abubakar Maigandi, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, lauded Dangote’s initiative, predicting a substantial reduction in diesel prices. He noted that the price of diesel has already begun to decline, particularly in Lagos, and expressed optimism for further reductions in the coming weeks.

The Chief Executive of AF Ralph Oil and Gas Ventures, Dr. Ralph Arokoyo, corroborated Maigandi’s observations, emphasizing the positive implications of Dangote’s diesel sales on the market dynamics. He revealed that diesel prices have dropped to as low as N1,350/litre in some areas, attributing this to the increased availability of products from the refinery.

Additionally, Dangote refinery officials confirmed plans to release Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to the market in May, further bolstering expectations for improved fuel accessibility and affordability nationwide.

The commencement of diesel sales marks a significant milestone for the Dangote refinery, which has faced regulatory hurdles in its quest to introduce refined products into the market. Despite challenges, the refinery has made substantial progress since its inauguration, with plans to become a net exporter of fuel to West African countries.

As diesel prices continue to decline and with prospects for improved petrol distribution on the horizon, Nigerians can anticipate a positive shift in the fuel market landscape, driven by Dangote’s innovative contributions to the energy sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
U.S. Mayor Applauds Tinubu Administration’s Efforts in Tackling Forex Crisis and Resetting Nigerian Economy
Next article
Binance Officials Set for Arraignment Tomorrow on Money Laundering and Tax Charges
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Federal Government Initiates Extradition Process for Binance Executive Who Fled Custody

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Criminal...

The changing world: The place of artificial intelligence, by Afe Babalola

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABOUT a 100 years ago when I came into...

Binance Officials Set for Arraignment Tomorrow on Money Laundering and Tax Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal High Court in Abuja has set the...

U.S. Mayor Applauds Tinubu Administration’s Efforts in Tackling Forex Crisis and Resetting Nigerian Economy

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, Mike Arnold, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Federal Government Initiates Extradition Process for Binance Executive Who Fled Custody

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Criminal...

The changing world: The place of artificial intelligence, by Afe Babalola

Opinion 0
ABOUT a 100 years ago when I came into...

Binance Officials Set for Arraignment Tomorrow on Money Laundering and Tax Charges

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Federal High Court in Abuja has set the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading