Convert your dollar to naira now, Reno Omokri advises

By: Naija247news

Date:

Social commentator Reno Omokri has warned dollar holders to convert the currency back to the naira.
He argued that the naira is bound to increase in value even more when the Dangote Refinery kickstarts operation and Nigeria stops importing fuel.

Omokri said this in a post on his official X page.

He wrote, “If you bet against the Naira because of the evil ₦2000 to $1 prophecy, just face it that you have lost the money you intended to make by economically exploiting Nigeria.

“But if you wait until Dangote Refinery starts selling every petroleum product needed in Nigeria, including Premium Motor Spirit, Diesel and Aviation Jet A1 fuel, you will lose even more. Once Nigeria stops importing fuel, the Naira will rise even more dramatically.
“Count your losses. Convert your Dollar to Naira now or prepare to holler by May 2024, when Dangote Refinery will flood the market with inexpensive petroleum products. #GrowNairaBuyNaija”

