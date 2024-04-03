Menu
Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports N19.09bn Loss, No Dividend for Shareholders

By: Gbenga Samson

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a leading consumer goods firm, has announced a staggering loss of N19.09 billion after tax for the financial year 2023, a stark contrast from its N583.11 million profit in 2022. Shareholders will not receive any dividend payment for the year, as disclosed in the company’s annual report filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday.

The company witnessed a significant decline in its financial performance, with revenue growing by 46 percent to N80.38 billion in 2023 from N55.21 billion in the previous year. Despite this growth, the substantial loss incurred led to the decision by the directors not to recommend any dividend, in contrast to the N751.28 billion dividend paid out to shareholders in 2022.

Retained earnings took a hit, turning negative at N11.36 billion, resulting in a negative total equity of N6.51 billion, down from N13.30 billion. The net finance cost also surged by over 3000 percent to N36.03 billion from N1.10 billion.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc is predominantly owned by Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited, with a 74.97 percent stake, while Mondelēz International owns Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited. About 25.03 percent is held by a diverse range of individual and institutional shareholders.

The company’s core brands span three categories: cocoa beverages, gum and candy, and intermediate cocoa products. Established in Nigeria in 1965 and trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1976, Cadbury Nigeria Plc manufactures and sells branded fast-moving consumer goods primarily in the Nigerian market and for export in West Africa. Additionally, it produces various intermediate products such as cocoa butter, liquor, cake, and powder at its cocoa processing factory in Ondo State.

Gbenga Samson

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

