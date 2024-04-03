Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger: Matters Arising

By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In this insightful interview, Professor Sergiu Mișcoiu at the Faculty of European

Studies, Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca (Romania), where he serves as a

Director of the Centre for International Cooperation and as Director of the Centre

for African Studies, discusses the political situation in the French-speaking West

African countries, the existing multiple challenges and Russia’s diplomacy within

the context of current geopolitical changes and the scramble for influence in

Africa. Here are the interview excerpts:

To begin with, what are your arguments that Russia supports military

coup makers (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger et cetera) in Africa?

The logic behind backing the coups is quite evident and relates to the strategy of

Russia to fight against the West and to (re)entrench itself in Africa. As the former

presidents of the three countries have been supported by the United States, by the

European Union, and above all, by France, the only strategic option of a Russian

reemerging empire opposing the West was to back all the anti-Western forces

wherever they might act and whoever they would be. Since the late 2000s, Russia

has been increasingly preoccupied with preparing the ground for anti-Western

operations. the progressive entrenchment of the Kremlin-guided paramilitary

groups (starting with the infamously Groupe Wagner) in the Central African

Republic, then in Mali and to a lesser extent in other parts of Central and Western

Africa, has only been the visible peak of the iceberg. More effective were the troll

farms populating the sub-continent with pro-Russian influencers and deploying

campaigns of disinformation, which targeted especially the French and UN

contingents deployed to fight the jihadist groups. These campaigns contributed in

turning the public opinions of those states against the West and more importantly

against their presidents, who were denounced as being the “Occident’s puppets”.

While the operations of the coups themselves were most probably not directly

coordinated by Russia, the attitude of the national military forces and of the mass

of demonstrators who backed the coups was definitely shaped by Russia. The fact

that the new juntas in power immediately made declarations and gestures (such as

state visits) of rapprochement towards Russia testifies once more of a mechanical

convergence of interests between the new strongmen in Bamako, Ouagadougou

and Niamey, to which Russia has abundantly contributed over the last decade.

As it explicitly shows, Russia is seemingly interested in military

governance in Africa. Does that set the precedence for future military

take-overs in Africa?

The outcome of the coups in the three Sahelian states encouraged Russia in

pursuing its strategy in other African countries. Nonetheless, the dismantlement of

the Wagner Group and the difficult reorganization of its remaining elements made

the Kremlin’s task more difficult, as some axes of penetration into the decision-

making and military milieus of the African countries have been strongly shaken,

although the new high responsible for the operations, Vladimir Alexeyev, makes

substantive efforts to regain control over the remaining networks. Moreover, the

amplitude of the Dimitri Prigozhin’s finally aborted rebellion against the Kremlin

raised some questions in the minds of many African political, business and

military supporters of Moscow. Among those questions, the most important is the

following: If the Russian regime itself was on verge of facing a military attack

against its capital, how could it guarantee our support in the eventual case we will

try to conduct coups similar to those in the Sahelian countries? Consequently, the

other would-be putschists’ enthusiasm in following the Sahelian coups’ path has

naturally diminished.

Do transitions from democratic governance to military governments

have any meaning for fighting growing trends of neo-colonialism in

Africa?

Neo-colonialism in Africa has been a growing reality after the end of the Cold War

and reached a pinnacle by the early 2000s. Then, the combined effects of

September 11 and the anti-neocolonial activism of some leaders such as Laurent

Gbagbo in the Ivory Coast rebalanced the power relations making the West

increasingly dependent of the strategic support of the “friendly” African heads of

state. More salient in the case of the former French colonies, this process could be

suggestively described by the transformation of the “Françafrique” into the

“Afrique-France”, with Gabon’s historical leader Omar Bongo gaining an

unprecedented leverage, going so far as he was able to influence the composition

of the French governments of those times. But once again, this page was turned

with the world economic crisis of 2008-2011 and with the considerable growth of

the jihadist attacks, leading to the destabilization of Mali and to the risk of

generalization over the entire Sahelian region. The French-led anti-jihadist

operations Serval and then Barkhane, deployed in Mali and reshaped later on into

an international security task force with a wider focus on Sahel, has implicitly

deprived to some extent the democratically elected presidents of Niger, Burkina

and Mali of their autonomy in matters related to national security and political

strategy. This was seen by many as the ultimate proof of the return to colonialism.

As the results of the fight against Islamist terrorism have been increasingly

modest, especially after 2019, the contestation of the Western-backed presidents

has become widespread at different levels of the society, of the institutions and of

the security forces. This explains the popular support for the series of coups

perpetrated in the three countries and shows the important potential that anti-

neo-colonialism has as a galvanizer of the discontented peoples of Africa.

Despite the above narratives, do you think the 15-member regional

economic bloc, must be firm with ‘Silence-the-Guns’ policy adopted

several years ago by the African Union?

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was caught in the

trap of its transformation from a quasi-economic organization to a semipolitical

one. If by the 2010, the policy of sanctions against the illegitimate governments

and the direct interventions it operated (like the one in The Gambia against the

former president Yahya Jammeh, who refused to leave power after loosing the

elections in 2017) encountered a relative success, the more recent policies proved

inefficacious, culminating with the July 2023 postponed and ultimately cancelled

intervention against the putsch in Niger. The legitimacy of ECOWAS has been

strongly contested by the new military regimes. At the same, the ‘Silence-the-Guns’

AU-inspired policy has proved idealist, especially when it comes the conflicts in

Sahel that multiplied “under the watch” of the two organizations.

A research report from the South African Institute of International

Affairs (SAIIA) describes Russia as ‘a virtual investor’ in Africa, most

of its limitless pledges and several bilateral agreements largely aimed

at luring (woo-ing) African states and leaders to support its ‘special

military operation’ in neighbouring Ukraine. What are your expert

views and arguments here?

Vladimir Putin has intended to restore the mightiness of the Soviet Union,

including its influence over the African continent. But unlike the USSR, Russia

didn’t and doesn’t dispose of the financial and logistic resources needed to

massively invest in the key-sectors. To compensate its economic debility, the

Kremlin inaugurates almost insignificant but ostentatious investment projects and

at the same aggressively promotes the anti-Western discourse (“Russia helps, the

West takes”). Moreover, it uses the dependence of several African countries of the

Russian cereals to “adjust” their positions with regard to the illegal Russian war

against Ukraine, especially when it comes to votes taken in the UN General

Assembly. A strategy of combination between the Russian para-military presence

and massive resource grabbing was applied in the Central African Republic (CAR),

where President Faustin-Archange Touadéra saved his seat by relying on a Russian

praetorian guard, while in exchange he accepted to formally or informally grant

extended rights of exploitation of many gem mines to the companies led by

Kremlin-friendly oligarchs, who are the new de facto rulers of the respective

mining areas and implicitly of some wider regions in the CAR. Seen as a

“laboratory” for the further expansion of this toxic model, the CAR is praised by

the Russian military-business elites, who suffer because of the international

sanctions, as an Eldorado, proving once again the particularly aggressive

neocolonial strategy that Moscow is implementing while criticizing the West.

In practical terms and compared to China, do you think Russia has

made visible impact on the economy and infrastructure development

in the continent since the collapse of the Soviet era in 1991?

China has disposed of important financial resources and has been at least between

the 1990s and the end of the 2010s incomparably less violent than Russia in

spreading its influence all over the African continent. Being led by a regime who

spoused the “state capitalist” system, China was capable to use most opportunities

provided by the intensive globalization process to extend its presence and to

consolidate its soft economic power. And it succeeded in impressing via its

investments in the road and railway infrastructures, in ports, in some major public

buildings and in other sectors. As compared to China, Russia made almost no

difference through its modest investments and bet its entire strategy on this

mixture of, on one hand, the renewal of the former USSR networks and the

reification of the Soviet past, and on the other, the direct intrusion in the domestic

conflicts of the most vulnerable African states.

Can we conclude this discussion with the significance of peace, justice

and strong state institutions (UN SDG 16), what has been achieved over

the past few years, the challenges and the way forward in West Africa?

Unfortunately, the SDG 16 is an untouchable horizon for most African states at

this stage. The return of the jihadist threat in several regions of the Sahel, Western

Sahara, but also Central and Western Africa, with the extension of the operations

of various groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda, ISIS or Boko Haram has engendered an

important security crisis that crucially affected the stability of the African states.

The series of coup d’états and unconstitutional replacements of the former or

acting leaders (in Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger) was a response to

the inaptitude of the democratic institutional settings to guarantee the basic rights

of the citizens, starting with the rights to live and security. The new geopolitical

thick division caused by the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine contributed to the

aggravation of the security context, especially in terms of food and human security,

and deprived many African governments of their capacity to negotiate with

multiple actors at different levels, as they are now constrained to pick sides and to

act accordingly, like during the Cold War era. If the actual trends continue, I am

not optimist at all about the possibility of getting closer to meeting this SDG.

* Kestér Kenn Klomegâh researches Eurasia, Russia, Africa and BRICS. His

focused interest includes geopolitical changes, foreign relations and economic

development related questions in Africa with external countries. As a recipient of

awards and honors, he features regularly in foreign and African media outlets with

commentary, articles and insights on Africa’s business landscape.

—