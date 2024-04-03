Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger: Matters Arising

By Kestér Kenn KlomegâhThank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
In this insightful interview, Professor Sergiu Mișcoiu at the Faculty of European
Studies, Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca (Romania), where he serves as a
Director of the Centre for International Cooperation and as Director of the Centre
for African Studies, discusses the political situation in the French-speaking West
African countries, the existing multiple challenges and Russia’s diplomacy within
the context of current geopolitical changes and the scramble for influence in
Africa. Here are the interview excerpts:
To begin with, what are your arguments that Russia supports military
coup makers (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger et cetera) in Africa?
The logic behind backing the coups is quite evident and relates to the strategy of
Russia to fight against the West and to (re)entrench itself in Africa. As the former
presidents of the three countries have been supported by the United States, by the
European Union, and above all, by France, the only strategic option of a Russian
reemerging empire opposing the West was to back all the anti-Western forces
wherever they might act and whoever they would be. Since the late 2000s, Russia
has been increasingly preoccupied with preparing the ground for anti-Western
operations. the progressive entrenchment of the Kremlin-guided paramilitary
groups (starting with the infamously Groupe Wagner) in the Central African
Republic, then in Mali and to a lesser extent in other parts of Central and Western
Africa, has only been the visible peak of the iceberg. More effective were the troll
farms populating the sub-continent with pro-Russian influencers and deploying
campaigns of disinformation, which targeted especially the French and UN
contingents deployed to fight the jihadist groups. These campaigns contributed in
turning the public opinions of those states against the West and more importantly
against their presidents, who were denounced as being the “Occident’s puppets”.
While the operations of the coups themselves were most probably not directly
coordinated by Russia, the attitude of the national military forces and of the mass
of demonstrators who backed the coups was definitely shaped by Russia. The fact
that the new juntas in power immediately made declarations and gestures (such as
state visits) of rapprochement towards Russia testifies once more of a mechanical
convergence of interests between the new strongmen in Bamako, Ouagadougou
and Niamey, to which Russia has abundantly contributed over the last decade.
As it explicitly shows, Russia is seemingly interested in military
governance in Africa. Does that set the precedence for future military
take-overs in Africa?
The outcome of the coups in the three Sahelian states encouraged Russia in
pursuing its strategy in other African countries. Nonetheless, the dismantlement of
the Wagner Group and the difficult reorganization of its remaining elements made
the Kremlin’s task more difficult, as some axes of penetration into the decision-
making and military milieus of the African countries have been strongly shaken,
although the new high responsible for the operations, Vladimir Alexeyev, makes
substantive efforts to regain control over the remaining networks. Moreover, the
amplitude of the Dimitri Prigozhin’s finally aborted rebellion against the Kremlin
raised some questions in the minds of many African political, business and
military supporters of Moscow. Among those questions, the most important is the
following: If the Russian regime itself was on verge of facing a military attack
against its capital, how could it guarantee our support in the eventual case we will
try to conduct coups similar to those in the Sahelian countries? Consequently, the
other would-be putschists’ enthusiasm in following the Sahelian coups’ path has
naturally diminished.
Do transitions from democratic governance to military governments
have any meaning for fighting growing trends of neo-colonialism in
Africa?
Neo-colonialism in Africa has been a growing reality after the end of the Cold War
and reached a pinnacle by the early 2000s. Then, the combined effects of
September 11 and the anti-neocolonial activism of some leaders such as Laurent
Gbagbo in the Ivory Coast rebalanced the power relations making the West
increasingly dependent of the strategic support of the “friendly” African heads of
state. More salient in the case of the former French colonies, this process could be
suggestively described by the transformation of the “Françafrique” into the
“Afrique-France”, with Gabon’s historical leader Omar Bongo gaining an
unprecedented leverage, going so far as he was able to influence the composition
of the French governments of those times. But once again, this page was turned
with the world economic crisis of 2008-2011 and with the considerable growth of
the jihadist attacks, leading to the destabilization of Mali and to the risk of
generalization over the entire Sahelian region. The French-led anti-jihadist
operations Serval and then Barkhane, deployed in Mali and reshaped later on into
an international security task force with a wider focus on Sahel, has implicitly
deprived to some extent the democratically elected presidents of Niger, Burkina
and Mali of their autonomy in matters related to national security and political
strategy. This was seen by many as the ultimate proof of the return to colonialism.
As the results of the fight against Islamist terrorism have been increasingly
modest, especially after 2019, the contestation of the Western-backed presidents
has become widespread at different levels of the society, of the institutions and of
the security forces. This explains the popular support for the series of coups
perpetrated in the three countries and shows the important potential that anti-
neo-colonialism has as a galvanizer of the discontented peoples of Africa.
Despite the above narratives, do you think the 15-member regional
economic bloc, must be firm with ‘Silence-the-Guns’ policy adopted
several years ago by the African Union?
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was caught in the
trap of its transformation from a quasi-economic organization to a semipolitical
one. If by the 2010, the policy of sanctions against the illegitimate governments
and the direct interventions it operated (like the one in The Gambia against the
former president Yahya Jammeh, who refused to leave power after loosing the
elections in 2017) encountered a relative success, the more recent policies proved
inefficacious, culminating with the July 2023 postponed and ultimately cancelled
intervention against the putsch in Niger. The legitimacy of ECOWAS has been
strongly contested by the new military regimes. At the same, the ‘Silence-the-Guns’
AU-inspired policy has proved idealist, especially when it comes the conflicts in
Sahel that multiplied “under the watch” of the two organizations.
A research report from the South African Institute of International
Affairs (SAIIA) describes Russia as ‘a virtual investor’ in Africa, most
of its limitless pledges and several bilateral agreements largely aimed
at luring (woo-ing) African states and leaders to support its ‘special
military operation’ in neighbouring Ukraine. What are your expert
views and arguments here?
Vladimir Putin has intended to restore the mightiness of the Soviet Union,
including its influence over the African continent. But unlike the USSR, Russia
didn’t and doesn’t dispose of the financial and logistic resources needed to
massively invest in the key-sectors. To compensate its economic debility, the
Kremlin inaugurates almost insignificant but ostentatious investment projects and
at the same aggressively promotes the anti-Western discourse (“Russia helps, the
West takes”). Moreover, it uses the dependence of several African countries of the
Russian cereals to “adjust” their positions with regard to the illegal Russian war
against Ukraine, especially when it comes to votes taken in the UN General
Assembly. A strategy of combination between the Russian para-military presence
and massive resource grabbing was applied in the Central African Republic (CAR),
where President Faustin-Archange Touadéra saved his seat by relying on a Russian
praetorian guard, while in exchange he accepted to formally or informally grant
extended rights of exploitation of many gem mines to the companies led by
Kremlin-friendly oligarchs, who are the new de facto rulers of the respective
mining areas and implicitly of some wider regions in the CAR. Seen as a
“laboratory” for the further expansion of this toxic model, the CAR is praised by
the Russian military-business elites, who suffer because of the international
sanctions, as an Eldorado, proving once again the particularly aggressive
neocolonial strategy that Moscow is implementing while criticizing the West.
In practical terms and compared to China, do you think Russia has
made visible impact on the economy and infrastructure development
in the continent since the collapse of the Soviet era in 1991?
China has disposed of important financial resources and has been at least between
the 1990s and the end of the 2010s incomparably less violent than Russia in
spreading its influence all over the African continent. Being led by a regime who
spoused the “state capitalist” system, China was capable to use most opportunities
provided by the intensive globalization process to extend its presence and to
consolidate its soft economic power. And it succeeded in impressing via its
investments in the road and railway infrastructures, in ports, in some major public
buildings and in other sectors. As compared to China, Russia made almost no
difference through its modest investments and bet its entire strategy on this
mixture of, on one hand, the renewal of the former USSR networks and the
reification of the Soviet past, and on the other, the direct intrusion in the domestic
conflicts of the most vulnerable African states.
Can we conclude this discussion with the significance of peace, justice
and strong state institutions (UN SDG 16), what has been achieved over
the past few years, the challenges and the way forward in West Africa?
Unfortunately, the SDG 16 is an untouchable horizon for most African states at
this stage. The return of the jihadist threat in several regions of the Sahel, Western
Sahara, but also Central and Western Africa, with the extension of the operations
of various groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda, ISIS or Boko Haram has engendered an
important security crisis that crucially affected the stability of the African states.
The series of coup d’états and unconstitutional replacements of the former or
acting leaders (in Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger) was a response to
the inaptitude of the democratic institutional settings to guarantee the basic rights
of the citizens, starting with the rights to live and security. The new geopolitical
thick division caused by the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine contributed to the
aggravation of the security context, especially in terms of food and human security,
and deprived many African governments of their capacity to negotiate with
multiple actors at different levels, as they are now constrained to pick sides and to
act accordingly, like during the Cold War era. If the actual trends continue, I am
not optimist at all about the possibility of getting closer to meeting this SDG.
* Kestér Kenn Klomegâh researches Eurasia, Russia, Africa and BRICS. His
focused interest includes geopolitical changes, foreign relations and economic
development related questions in Africa with external countries. As a recipient of
awards and honors, he features regularly in foreign and African media outlets with
commentary, articles and insights on Africa’s business landscape.
