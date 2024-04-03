BUA Foods Plc reports N729.4bn as turnover, declares N5.50 dividend to shareholders

April 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Board of Directors of BUA Foods Plc has recommended a final dividend of N5.50 to its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group reported a turnover of N729.443 billion for the 12 months period, 74.36% from N418.348 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax increased year on year by 22.72% to N112.097 billion from N91.34 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of BUA Foods stands at N6.23.

At the share price of N379.9, the P/E ratio of BUA Foods stands at 61x with earnings yield of 1.62%.(www.naija247news.com).