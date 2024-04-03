Menu
Infrastructure

BREAKING: NERC increases electricity tariff from N68/KwH to N225

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ordered instant review of increases in tariffs from Wednesday, April 3.
This was announced by NERC Vice Chairman Musiliu Oseni on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja.

According to Oseni, only customers who represent 15 percent of the population but use 40% of the country’s electricity would be subjected to the new rates.

In NERC’s January report, it was revealed that the Federal Government would spend up to N1.6 trillion in 2024 to subsidize electricity.

The Chairperson of the NERC, Sanusi Garba, revealed a new plan for power rates that customers in the nation would have to pay. Garba stated that the order specifies the proper tariffs that consumers must pay in order for investors to recover their operational expenses.

He said: “The order seeks that prices charged by DisCos are fair to customers and are sufficient to allow DisCos to fully recover the efficient cost of operation, including a reasonable return on the capital invested in the business in accordance with section 116 of the Electricity Act 2023.”

Accordingly, power distribution companies, DisCos, are allowed to raise electricity tariff to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from April 1.

Also, Oseni clarified that the rate increase will only affect 15 percent of the electricity customers in the country.

Oseni also revealed that the 15 percent customers consume 40 percent of the nation’s electricity.

Band A
NERC Service-Based Tariff, SBT, scheme classifies consumers based on the number of hours of electricity supply per day.

SBT, introduced on the 1st of November 2020, classifies consumers into Bands A to E as follows:

Band A: Minimum of 20 Hours
Band B: Minimum of 16 Hours
Band C: Minimum of 12 Hours
Band D: Minimum of 8 Hours
Band E: Minimum of 4 Hours
We will bring you more details on the current electricity tariff hike as they come.

