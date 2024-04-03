Menu
Atedo Peterside Identifies Key Mistakes in Nigeria’s History

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Atedo Peterside, the chairman of Anap Jets Limited, has pinpointed nine major mistakes made by Nigeria, including the 1966 coups, the civil war, and the introduction of religion into politics by the elite.

Speaking at a colloquium in Lagos held in honor of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s 63rd birthday, Peterside also highlighted the lack of conflict resolution mechanisms and the enthronement of injustice as significant errors.

Furthermore, Peterside emphasized the degradation of standards in the civil service by the military, stating that Nigeria has failed to adopt global best practices in crisis resolution.

He lamented the erosion of trust in leadership, noting that people no longer believe in serving but seek rewards from their positions.

In conclusion, Peterside underscored the need for Nigeria to address these mistakes and embrace principles of justice, integrity, and accountability to move forward as a nation.

