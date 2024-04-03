Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

Arrested Binance Employee Gambaryan Not a Decision-Maker, Says Exchange

By: Naija247news

Date:

Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange, has issued a statement clarifying the role of its employee, Tigran Gambaryan, who is currently held in Nigeria. The company emphasized that Gambaryan, an American, is not part of its management team but serves solely as a law enforcement professional without decision-making authority.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gambaryan and his colleague, Nadeem Anjarwalla, were arrested in Nigeria in February on suspicion of involvement in money laundering activities. While Gambaryan remains in custody, Anjarwalla has fled the country, prompting inquiries about his whereabouts.

Binance stressed that Gambaryan was hired in 2021 to address compliance issues and has since played a pivotal role in developing policies and compliance capabilities. Gambaryan’s Financial Crime Compliance team has assisted global law enforcement in freezing and seizing over $2.2 billion worth of assets, including significant cooperation with United States agencies.

Furthermore, Gambaryan and his team provided training sessions for Nigerian crime fighters on the role of exchanges in the digital-asset ecosystem. Despite these efforts, Gambaryan faces charges of money laundering alongside Binance Holdings Limited and Anjarwalla, set to be arraigned by the EFCC.

The EFCC, now leading the case, is collaborating with INTERPOL, the FBI, and other agencies to apprehend Anjarwalla, who escaped custody. Negotiations are ongoing between Binance and Nigerian authorities regarding data requests related to user transactions.

The saga began after Binance executives were detained following a ban on their website, with subsequent demands from the EFCC for user data. As the situation unfolds, the exchange seeks to clarify Gambaryan’s role and address legal proceedings surrounding the case.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Passenger Revenue Dips by 2.64% for Nigeria Railway Corporation in 2023
Next article
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger: Matters Arising
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Impeachment: Shaibu’s lawyer withdraws, panel continues investigation

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
: The seven-man panel, chaired by retired Justice S.A. Omonuwa,...

Over 572 Seizures Made: Customs Generates N10 Billion Duty-Paid Value

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported a significant...

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger: Matters Arising

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh In this insightful interview, Professor Sergiu...

Passenger Revenue Dips by 2.64% for Nigeria Railway Corporation in 2023

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
  The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) faced financial setbacks in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Impeachment: Shaibu’s lawyer withdraws, panel continues investigation

South South 0
: The seven-man panel, chaired by retired Justice S.A. Omonuwa,...

Over 572 Seizures Made: Customs Generates N10 Billion Duty-Paid Value

Maritime 0
  The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported a significant...

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger: Matters Arising

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh In this insightful interview, Professor Sergiu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading