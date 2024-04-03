Apologise in 7 days or face wrath of Igbo gods – group warns Wike over demolition

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA – The Igbo Community Assembly, representing Nigerians of South-East extraction, has urged President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in what they perceive as intimidation and disrespect by the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

The call for intervention follows the controversial demolition of a property owned by Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and subsequent remarks made by Minister Wike, which the Igbo community finds derogatory and offensive.

Expressing their discontent at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Assembly demanded a public apology from Minister Wike to the Igbo community within seven days or face collective indignation.

Chairman of the Assembly, Hon. Ositadimma Patrick Nwoye, condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made by Wike against their kinsman, Hon. Ukachukwu, during the enforcement action. He emphasized the need for accountability and respect for due process.

Nwoye questioned the legality of the demolition exercise, highlighting the absence of a court order restraining the demolition and the prolonged court case concerning the disputed land, which Ukachukwu reportedly won.

Moreover, the Assembly challenged Wike’s assertion that there were no ministerial approvals for the land, presenting what they claim to be evidence of the approvals.

Accusing Minister Wike of bias against the Igbo people, Nwoye quoted him as questioning why an Igbo man should be given such massive land, hinting at a pattern of discriminatory actions.

In a direct appeal to President Tinubu, the Assembly called for his intervention to ensure adherence to the rule of law and respect for the Igbo community’s rights.

With a seven-day ultimatum for Minister Wike to issue a public apology, the Igbo Community Assembly emphasized their expectation for respect, due process, and adherence to the rule of law.

The Assembly’s stance underscores their refusal to be intimidated and their commitment to defending the rights and dignity of the Igbo people.

As the dispute unfolds, Nigerians await further developments and potential resolutions to address the grievances raised by the Igbo Community Assembly.