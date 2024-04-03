Menu
“APC National Vice Chairman, Isaacs Kekemeke, Joins Ondo Governorship Race”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke, has announced his candidacy for the Ondo State governorship race under the party’s banner. His declaration comes just days before the party’s primary scheduled for April 20, 2024.

With over 15 party chieftains vying for the ticket at the primary, Kekemeke, who previously contested for the governorship in 2020 but lost to the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, expressed confidence in his readiness for the role.

Addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre in Akure, Kekemeke emphasized his wealth of experience and commitment to leading the state towards socio-economic prosperity and peace. He stressed that his ambition stems from a deep conviction that he can contribute to making Ondo State better.

Highlighting his vision, Kekemeke outlined his plans to create a peaceful and prosperous state conducive for citizens to work and live comfortably. He also emphasized leveraging information science and technology to boost government revenue and foster wealth creation.

Asserting his readiness for the task ahead, Kekemeke underscored his track record of service to the state and pledged to uphold the values of effective leadership.

Among the party’s aspirants are Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, former Commissioner for Finance Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, former House of Representatives member Mr. Mayowa Akinfolarin, former Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Health Prof Francis Faduyile, former governorship aspirant Chief Olusola Oke, former chairman of the Ondo State Oil-producing Areas Development Commission Mr. Gbenga Edema, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim representing Ondo South, and Brig. Gen. Olamide Ohunyeye (retd.).

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

