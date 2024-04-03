“Adenia Partners Secures Record $470 Million Africa-Focused Fund with Diverse Investor Backing”

Adenia Partners Ltd., a private equity firm with a strong focus on African investments, has successfully closed its largest Africa-focused fund, securing an impressive $470 million. This achievement comes with the backing of new investors such as Norfund AS, the US International Development Finance Corp., and Canada’s Findev Inc., as reported by Bloomberg.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Adding to the support, Africa’s largest fund manager, the Public Investment Corp. Ltd., overseeing approximately $138 billion in South African government-employee pension assets, has also endorsed the Adenia fund. Additionally, Ghanaian and Kenyan pension funds have contributed to this significant milestone.

This latest fund, Adenia’s fifth, signals a strategic shift towards larger economies across the continent, with a heightened equity check size averaging around $40 million per target. Managing Director Alexis Caude highlighted the firm’s refined investment criteria, focusing on businesses that align with their strategic vision.

Adenia maintains a distinctive investment approach, exclusively targeting businesses where it can secure a controlling stake ranging from 51 to 100 percent. Despite prevailing global challenges in private equity fundraising, including high borrowing costs and economic uncertainties, Caude emphasized that firms with proven track records and focused strategies can still attract investors.

In Africa’s private equity landscape, Adenia faces competition from notable firms like Alterra Capital Partners Ltd. and Helios Investment Partners LLP. Caude stressed the importance of delivering robust returns and providing viable exit options for investors.

With a target of achieving net returns of at least 15 percent in hard currency, Adenia strategically takes controlling stakes in businesses to facilitate efficient exit strategies. The firm maintains a sector-agnostic approach, with a keen focus on investments in fintech, telecommunications, healthcare, and other promising sectors.

Currently, Adenia is actively engaged in a carve-out deal with Air Liquide SA, involving 12 African operations, showcasing its commitment to strategic investments and value creation.

Recognizing the challenges but also acknowledging the vast potential of Nigeria as a key player in Africa’s economy, Adenia has expanded its footprint into the Nigerian market.

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Mauritius, Adenia operates across seven African countries, boasting a team of 21 seasoned investment professionals. Notably, older investors such as the European Investment Bank and the World Bank’s International Finance Corp. have reportedly increased their commitments, underscoring confidence in Adenia’s investment strategy and track record.