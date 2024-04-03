Abia State Clears N9 Billion Pension Arrears Without Borrowing

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Mike Akpara, revealed that the state government has successfully cleared a backlog of pension arrears totaling N9 billion, which accumulated over past administrations.

Speaking after a State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, Akpara clarified that the government utilized its savings instead of taking out loans to settle the arrears. Governor Alex Otti had pledged to address the pension issue during his tenure, with payments initiated just before Easter, sparking jubilation among pensioners who received bank alerts.

Going forward, pensioners will receive their full entitlements on the 28th of every month, aligning with active workers’ salary schedules. The government also established a Help Desk at the Ministry of Finance to address any complaints or omissions in pension payments, underscoring its commitment to workers’ welfare and infrastructural development.

Additionally, the State Executive Council approved the reconstruction of the 3.5-kilometer Ekeakpara Road, signaling ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and economic growth in Abia State.