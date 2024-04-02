Zenith Bank Wins Nigeria’s Best Bank Award at Global Finance Awards 2024

Zenith Bank Plc has once again clinched the title of Best Bank in Nigeria at the Global Finance Best Banks Awards 2024, marking its fourth win since 2019.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The bank was among top financial institutions from 36 countries in Africa recognized at the prestigious event, which announced its 31st Annual Best Bank Awards Winners.

The selection process involved thorough consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers, consultants, and analysts worldwide.

Criteria considered ranged from quantitative factors like asset growth and profitability to subjective assessments of strategic relationships and innovation in products.

Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the outgoing Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, expressed gratitude for the award, attributing it to the bank’s resilience and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value.

He acknowledged the pivotal role played by the founder and chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, the astute insights of the board, the dedication of the staff, and the loyalty of the customers.

Joseph D. Giarraputo, the publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, highlighted the significance of technological innovation in banking and praised the awarded institutions for their broad range of services and long-term reliability.

Global Finance’s Best Banks Awards are widely recognized as the most prestigious in the banking industry, with winners chosen across 150 countries and territories.

Founded in 1987, Global Finance is a trusted source for identifying top performers in the financial sector.

Zenith Bank’s consistent excellence has garnered it numerous accolades over the years, including recognition as the Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria at the Euromoney Awards 2023, and being listed in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies in 2023.

Additionally, the bank has received several awards for its corporate governance, sustainability efforts, and innovation in retail banking.

In summary, Zenith Bank’s continued success underscores its position as a leading financial institution not only in Nigeria but also on the global stage.