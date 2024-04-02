Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Zenith Bank Wins Nigeria’s Best Bank Award at Global Finance Awards 2024

By: Naija247news

Date:

Zenith Bank Plc has once again clinched the title of Best Bank in Nigeria at the Global Finance Best Banks Awards 2024, marking its fourth win since 2019.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The bank was among top financial institutions from 36 countries in Africa recognized at the prestigious event, which announced its 31st Annual Best Bank Awards Winners.

The selection process involved thorough consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers, consultants, and analysts worldwide.

Criteria considered ranged from quantitative factors like asset growth and profitability to subjective assessments of strategic relationships and innovation in products.

Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the outgoing Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, expressed gratitude for the award, attributing it to the bank’s resilience and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value.

He acknowledged the pivotal role played by the founder and chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, the astute insights of the board, the dedication of the staff, and the loyalty of the customers.

Joseph D. Giarraputo, the publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, highlighted the significance of technological innovation in banking and praised the awarded institutions for their broad range of services and long-term reliability.

Global Finance’s Best Banks Awards are widely recognized as the most prestigious in the banking industry, with winners chosen across 150 countries and territories.

Founded in 1987, Global Finance is a trusted source for identifying top performers in the financial sector.

Zenith Bank’s consistent excellence has garnered it numerous accolades over the years, including recognition as the Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria at the Euromoney Awards 2023, and being listed in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies in 2023.

Additionally, the bank has received several awards for its corporate governance, sustainability efforts, and innovation in retail banking.

In summary, Zenith Bank’s continued success underscores its position as a leading financial institution not only in Nigeria but also on the global stage.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CPPE urges CBN to ensure smooth recapitalisation process for banks
Next article
JUST IN: Bassirou Faye sworn in as Senegal’s president
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG Increases Gas Prices by 11%, Posing Challenges for Power Generation Companies

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Federal Government announced yesterday a significant 11% increase...

Rail transport revenue rises 8.8% to N6.05bn

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Rail transport recorded an increase of 8.8 per cent,...

‘You’re hunted by ghost’ — Daniel Bwala tackles Peter Obi over threat to dump LP

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
A former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council,...

Ex-Anambra YPP candidate dumps party, says Soludo deserves support

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The House of Representatives candidate of the Young Peoples...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG Increases Gas Prices by 11%, Posing Challenges for Power Generation Companies

Infrastructure 0
The Federal Government announced yesterday a significant 11% increase...

Rail transport revenue rises 8.8% to N6.05bn

Revenue and Taxation 0
Rail transport recorded an increase of 8.8 per cent,...

‘You’re hunted by ghost’ — Daniel Bwala tackles Peter Obi over threat to dump LP

Political parties 0
A former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading