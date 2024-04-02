Why Peter Odili and I fell out – Wike explains

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent television interview, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, shed light on his strained political relationship with his former mentor, Dr. Peter Odili, the former Rivers State Governor.

Wike acknowledged the existence of “political differences” between himself and Odili, stating that they no longer work together due to diverging political paths. Despite this, Wike expressed his continued respect and admiration for Odili as a leader.

Regarding recent declarations of support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike criticized them as “political vampires” seeking to exploit the state for personal gain. He dismissed them as expired politicians, emphasizing that Uche Secondus, former PDP National Chairman, had been ousted from the party due to a court-validated suspension.

Wike condemned their sudden endorsement of Fubara after the 2023 elections, highlighting their previous opposition to him and questioning their integrity. He criticized their call for Nigerians to support Tinubu, questioning their track record of service to their people during their time in power.