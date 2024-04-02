Menu
Nigeria Professional Football League

Why I didn’t shake hands with Kano Gov — Ahmed Musa

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has explained why he did not shake hands with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, who offered him a handshake sometime last month.

In a video, which trended last month, Musa could be seen in the company of the Kano governor and some government officials at State House in Kano.

While the football star shook hands with the deputy governor, he bowed before the governor.

The video has recently generated controversies on social media, as some users claimed that Musa ignored the governor.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday, Musa described his action as a sign of cultural respect, expressing shock that it was taken out of context.

Musa stated, “It has come to my attention that on a moment captured almost a month ago, has unexpectedly become the center of attention on social media.

“It’s disheartening to see a simple act of cultural respect blown out of proportion. In our Northern culture, the gesture of kneeling, shaking hands etc signifies the highest form of respect.

“This was my intention when I greeted the Deputy Governor in such a manner. However, when it came to greeting the Governor, I chose to bow and not shake his hands, honoring him in a way that is deeply rooted in tradition.

“It’s unfortunate that amidst all the pressing issues our nation faces – economic hardships, security challenges, religious clashes and more – this seemingly insignificant moment has garnered so much attention.

“Even national media outlets have jumped on the bandwagon, diverting focus from issues that truly matter- highly disappointing I must say.

“What’s even more disheartening are the comments questioning my respectfulness, especially from those who don’t know me personally. Let’s pause for a moment and reflect on where we choose to direct our energy. Shouldn’t it be towards finding solutions to the problems plaguing our society rather than getting caught up in needless distractions?

“I urge us all to channel our collective efforts towards addressing the real issues at hand. Let’s focus on uplifting one another, fostering unity, and working towards a better future for all. And with this, I rest my case.”

Gbenga Samson
