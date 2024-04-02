Menu
“When you come for me, you are the victim” – VeryDarkMan brags after regaining freedom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 2, 2024.

Controversial activist, VeryDarkMan boasts about his freedom, sending a message to those that came for him which led to his arrest.

Recall that following his arrest on March 22, VeryDarkMan regained freedom on Easter Sunday.

In a new video, the social media critic, who wore a northern agbada, wished his Muslim friends and fans happy Ramadan.

He asserted that whoever comes for him is the victim and whoever he goes after, remains the victim because he never lose.

The activist bragged about being released on the same day Jesus Christ rose from dead, asking if the police releases anyone on a Sunday. (www.naija247news.com).

