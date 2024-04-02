Menu
UNILORIN rusticates six final year students, 13 others over extortion, assaults

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Authorities of the University of Ilorin, Kwara state have approved expulsion and rustication for 19 students, including six Final Year students of the institution, said to have been involved in various offences.

In a statement by the director of Corporate Affairs of the school, Kunle Akogun, the approval of expulsion/rustication of the affected students by the vice-chancellor, Wahab Egbewole (SAN), was sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 220th/221st meeting.

The statement said that the affected students were penalized for offences ranging from misconduct, theft, examination malpractice, hostel bed-space racketeering and extortion, beating a fellow student, admission racketeering, extortion, and assault.

It also said that penalties for the offences committed by the students included rustication for either one semester or one academic session, including expulsion.

The affected students were in various academic levels such as 100, 200, 300, and 400.

FULL LIST OF EXPELLED STUDENTS

1. Adebayo Adeleke

Fac./Dept.: Arts/ Performing Arts Matric No.: 19/15CF012

Level: 400

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session

2. Hassan Hanan Adebola

Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies

Matric No.: 22/15CA126

Level: 100

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session

3. Amatokwu Evans

Fac./Dept.: Education/Art Education

Matric No.: 20/250D079

Level: 200

Offence: Theft

Penalty: Expulsion

4. Ayodele Samuel Koseunti

Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies

Matric No.: 19/15CA097

Level: 400

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Semester

5. Toki Opeyemi Ayomide

Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies

Matric No.: 19/15CA269

Level: 400

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Semester

6. Makinde Usman Ayomide

Fac./Dept.: Arts/Linguistics and Nigeria Languages

Matric No.: 21/15CB165 Level: 200

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Semester

7. Nwachukwu Chinedu Joshua

Fac./Dept.: Life Sciences/Biochemistry

Matric No.: 17/55EH116

Level: 400

Offence: Examination Malpractice Penalty: Expulsion

8. Onibiyo Eniola Gideon

Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies

Matric No.: 19/15CA230

Level: 400

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session

9. Oshinboluro Temitope Joshua

Fac./Dept.: Physical Sciences/Mathematics

Matric No.: 19/56EB106

Level: 400

Offence: Hostel Bedspace Racketeering and Extortion

Penalty: Expulsion

10. Sulaimon Mayowa

Fac./Dept.: Life Sciences/Biochemistry

Matric No.: 20/55EH201

Level: 200

Offence: Examination Malpractice

Penalty: Expulsion

11. Badmus Rasheedat Ajoke

Fac./Dept.: Physical Sciences/Chemistry

Matric No.: 20/56EE068

Level: 200

Offence: Beating a Fellow Student

Penalty: Rustication for one Semester

12. Afolayan Damilola

Fac./Dept: Mathematics/ Physical Sciences

Matric No:22/56EB036

Level: 100

Offence: Bedspace Racketeering

Decision: Rustication for One Semester

13. Ajibola Oluwaseyi Temiloluwa

Fac. /Dept:Water Resources & Environmental Engineering /Engineering & Technology

Matric No: 21/30GQ010

Level: 200

Offence: Bedspace Racketeering

Decision: Rustication for One Academic Session

14. Akorede Isiaka Nifemi

Fac./Dept: Mathematics/ Physical Sciences

Matric No:22/56EB036

Level: 100

Offence: Bedspace Racketeering

Decision: Rustication for One Semester

15. Bolanta Taiye Zainab

Fac. /Dept: Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/Engineering & Technology

Matric No: 21/66RP072

Level: 200

Offence: Bedspace Racketeering

Decision: Rustication for One Semester

16. Elegede Favour Emmauel

Fac. /Dept:Physiology /Basic Medical Science

Matric No: 21/46K1B065

Level: 200

Offence: Admission Racketeering & Extortion

Decision: Rustication for one semester

17. Ojelabi Ibukunoluwa Micheal

Fac. /Dept:Anatomy /Basic Medical Science

Matric No: 20/46KA108

Level: 300

Offence: Admission Racketeering & Extortion

Decision: Rustication for one semester

18. Okeke Ruth Chinecherem

Fac./Dept: Performing Arts/ Arts

Matric No:21/15CF167

Level:200

Offence: Assault

Decision: Rustication for One Semester

19. Okanle Oluwatimileyin Samuel

Fac. /Dept: Physiotherapy/Basic Clinical Science

Matric No: 20/46KA108

Level: 300

Offence: Admission Racketeering & Extortion

Decision: Expulsion.

Fac./Dept.: Life Sciences/Biochemistry

Matric No.: 17/55EH116

Level: 400

Offence: Examination Malpractice Penalty: Expulsion. (www.naija247news.com).

