Terry G Declares Burna Boy as a Bigger Artiste than Wizkid and Davido

During his recent appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, veteran singer Terry G made a bold statement by proclaiming Burna Boy as a bigger artiste than Wizkid and Davido, according to his opinion.

Terry G, also known as the “Akpako Master,” did not hold back as he shared his perspective on the ongoing debate between Wizkid and Davido. Co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, Husband Material, and Toun Cole, the podcast provided a platform for Terry G to express his views.

In his candid remarks, Terry G expressed his belief that the Wizkid versus Davido debate is “lame.” He acknowledged Davido as the “king of Africa,” emphasizing his unapologetically African music and vast African audience.

However, Terry G drew a clear distinction between Wizkid and Burna Boy, asserting that Wizkid’s musical approach leans towards crossover appeal, which may not resonate as strongly with African audiences.

In contrast, Terry G hailed Burna Boy as the true “king” with both continental and international appeal. According to him, Burna Boy’s music connects deeply with African audiences while also garnering recognition on the global stage.

In Terry G’s words, “Burna Boy na im get Africa and International. He is their king. Burna pass two of them.”

The singer’s comments add an interesting perspective to the ongoing discussion surrounding the musical prowess of Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, three prominent figures in the Nigerian music industry.