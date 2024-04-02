Suspected kidnapper arrested while trying to collect ransom

April 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Roland Raymond, 32 years, a resident of Detti village, Ganye LGA, for the offense of criminal intimidation associated with kidnapping.

The suspect was arrested following a report by Alhaji Yahya Congo and Abraham Paul, who stated that the suspect called them via phone and demanded the sum of 600,000 Naira or risk being kidnapped.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the command, The suspect will be Charged to Court after investigation. (www.naija247news.com).