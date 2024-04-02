Stephanie Linus: First Black Recipient of Lennox K. Black Prize for Medicine

Philadelphia, PA – In an extraordinary acknowledgment of her impactful contributions to social activism and healthcare, Stephanie Linus has been bestowed with the esteemed Lennox K. Black International Prize for Excellence in Medicine by Thomas Jefferson University. This historic achievement not only underscores her unwavering dedication to societal welfare but also marks her as the inaugural Black laureate of this revered accolade.

The Lennox K. Black International Prize for Excellence in Medicine stands as a prestigious honor presented by Thomas Jefferson University, recognizing individuals who have significantly advanced the medical field and promoted scientific breakthroughs. Named in honor of Lennox K. Black, a philanthropic Canadian executive renowned for his charitable endeavors and service on various boards, including that of Thomas Jefferson University, the prize celebrates outstanding contributions to medical innovation and global healthcare.

Stephanie Linus, widely acclaimed for her advocacy and impactful initiatives in women’s health and rights, including her endeavors to combat issues like fistula and gender-based violence, has played a pivotal role in driving social change through her films and campaigns. Her influence transcends borders, impacting lives and policies on an international scale, exemplifying the essence of the Lennox K. Black International Prize.

Upon receiving the award, Linus expressed gratitude and reaffirmed her commitment to utilizing her platform for societal advancement, stating, “This recognition extends far beyond myself; it is a testament to all the women and girls worldwide who are advocating for a healthier, safer future. It amplifies our collective message and endeavors.” Linus emphasized her determination to continue championing gender equality, social justice, and enhanced maternal and reproductive health in Africa and beyond.

Thomas Jefferson University, renowned for its leadership in medical education and research, hosts this prestigious award to underscore its mission of enhancing lives through healthcare innovation. The university takes pride in honoring Stephanie Linus, whose work aligns with Jefferson’s core values of creativity, collaboration, and compassion in the pursuit of excellence in medicine and beyond.

Susan C. Aldunge, Interim President of Thomas Jefferson University, commended Linus, expressing, “It was our privilege to acknowledge the remarkable contributions you’ve made as a champion for gender equality and social justice. Your ability to educate while addressing the cultural barriers hindering progress for young women is commendable. Your insightful advocacy for necessary changes in human rights has left a profound impact on all fortunate enough to encounter you. Congratulations once more on this well-deserved accolade and recognition of your efforts.”

The awarding of the Lennox K. Black International Prize to Stephanie Linus not only celebrates her individual achievements but also signifies a broader acknowledgment of the significance of social activism in the realm of medicine and healthcare. Linus’s pioneering endeavors continue to inspire and drive change, paving the way for a healthier, more equitable world.