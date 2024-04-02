Six feared dead as rival cult groups clash in Anambra State

April 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least six people were feared killed in a clash between members of rival cult groups in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Easter Sunday, March 31.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in Okpuno area, around Eke Awka Market, Obinagu, and opposite Dike Park, all in the state capital.

Sources in the areas said that the victims were on their way for a picnic and other social functions when the rampaging armed men stormed the area in their numbers and started shooting.

“The victims were on their way to different functions when they were killed by the bullets from the armed men who stormed the area at about noon on Sunday”

“The incident also escalated to other areas, where some more persons were also gunned down by the armed men suspected to be cultists.”

It was gathered that one of the persons hit by bullets was a staff of the Anambra State Judiciary simply identified as Nwofor, who was said to be on his way to a function.

A video currently trending on social media shows bodies of persons gunned down in the Eke Awka environs.(www.naija247news.com).