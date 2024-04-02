Menu
Democracy Africa

Senegal’s youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a left-wing pan-Africanist, was inaugurated as Senegal’s youngest president at the age of 44, promising systemic change and calm after years of turmoil. Faye, who had never held elected office before, won a landslide victory in the first round of voting just 10 days after being released from prison.

He took the oath of office in Diamniadio, near Dakar, and pledged to lead Senegal towards greater sovereignty and peace. Faye, the country’s fifth president since independence, acknowledged the desire for change expressed by the electorate and vowed to build a country of hope with a strengthened democracy.

Faye, known as “Diomaye,” won the election with 54.3 percent of the vote, campaigning on promises of national reconciliation, addressing the cost-of-living crisis, and fighting corruption. He aims to restore Senegal’s control over key sectors such as oil, gas, and fishing, and replace the CFA franc with a new regional currency.

Additionally, Faye seeks to strengthen African solidarity in addressing security challenges and reintegrate Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger into the ECOWAS bloc. However, he faces challenges, including building alliances in the National Assembly and addressing youth unemployment in a nation where a significant portion of the population is under 35 years old.

