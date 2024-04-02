Renewable Energy Could Meet Almost a Quarter of Africa’s Needs by 2037

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reveals that nearly 25% of Africa’s energy requirements could be met by renewable sources within the next 15 years. This marks a significant increase from the current usage of renewables, which stands at five percent as of 2013.

The report outlines a roadmap for the deployment of renewable energy technologies across the continent, emphasizing the potential of hydropower, wind, solar power, and modern biomass systems for cooking. Notably, solar and wind projects in Africa have achieved record-low electricity prices, making them increasingly viable options.

With traditional biomass accounting for half of Africa’s energy consumption, the report suggests that modern biomass-based heat applications could contribute significantly to the renewable energy mix. Efficient biomass stoves are highlighted as a solution to reduce indoor pollution and improve energy efficiency, potentially saving billions of dollars annually by 2030.

To facilitate the adoption of renewables, the report underscores the importance of implementing supportive policy and regulatory frameworks. This includes the establishment of national energy plans and renewables targets, as well as initiatives to promote investment and reduce perceived risks for investors.

Adnan Z. Amin, Director-General of IRENA, emphasizes that Africa possesses abundant renewable energy resources and that leveraging these can drive economic growth and enhance energy security with minimal environmental impact. He urges African governments to seize this opportunity by creating conducive conditions for the rapid deployment of renewable energy, paving the way for sustainable development across the continent.