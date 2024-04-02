Rail transport revenue rises 8.8% to N6.05bn

Rail transport recorded an increase of 8.8 per cent, Year-on-Year, YoY to N6.05 billion from N5.56 billion in 2022.

The National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) disclosed this yesterday in its Rail Transport report for the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4’23).

The report showed that the revenue generated in 2023 comprised N4.42 billion from passengers, N1.07 billion from goods and cargos and N565.84 million from other income receipts.

The data also showed that the number of cargos\goods transported by rail during the period stood at 317,244 while the number of passengers was 2.18 million.

However, the report showed that in Q4’23, the number of passengers fell by 49.7 percent to 672,198.

The NBS said: “In Q4’23, a total of 672,198 passengers travelled via rail system relative to 1,337,108 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2022, indicating a growth rate of -49.73 percent.

“The volume of goods/cargos transported in Q4’23 stood at 119,286 tons compared to 53,136 tons recorded in Q4’22.

“In terms of revenue generation, N1.07 billion was received from passengers during the reference period, showing a decrease of 7.51 percent from the N1.15 billion recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

“Similarly, N423.22 million was collected from goods/cargos conveyed in Q4’23, up by 169.16 percent from N157.23 million received in Q4’22.

“In addition, other receipts amounted to N393.72 million, indicating an increase of 3.02 percent in Q4’23 from the N382.17 million collected in Q4’22.

“However, on an annual basis, the number of passengers in 2023 fell by 32.08 percent compared to the previous year.

“The revenue received from passengers declined by 2.64 percent in 2023, while volume of cargo and revenue from cargo rose by 102.04 percent , and 144.32 percent respectively relative to 2022.”