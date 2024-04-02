Police arrest eight suspects over murder of UNIMAID lecturer

April 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Borno State Police Command has arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder of Dr. Kamar Abdulkadir, a lecturer with the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

It was earlier reported that Dr. Kamal was brutally murdered by unknown persons in his office at the university on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Daso Kenneth, disclosed the arrest to journalists on Monday in Maiduguri.

He said upon receiving the details of the incident, their men swung into action immediately and arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder.

“The command has received a distress call on the murder of Dr. Kamal, it was confirmed that he was murdered in his office and his car got stolen by the killers,” the PPRO said.

“Eight people were so far arrested and they are undergoing investigation to unravel those behind the act,” he added.

The spokesperson called for calm, adding that the command was on top of the situation. (www.naija247news.com).