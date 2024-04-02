Ondo APC Governorship Aspirants Seek Tinubu’s Endorsement in Abuja

Governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have shifted their base to Abuja in a bid to secure the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the April 20 primary election.

According to investigations by Vanguard in Akure, the aspirants have paused their tours of council areas to seek the support of aides close to the President.

Expressing concern over the President’s silence with just a few weeks left until the primary, some aspirants have intensified their efforts to reach out to Tinubu’s associates and family members.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa reportedly sent members of the state House of Assembly, led by Speaker Rt. Hon Olamide Oladiji, to Abuja to meet with the President on his behalf. However, after failing to secure a meeting with the President, they visited the national chairman of the party, Umar Ganduje, and declared their endorsement for the governor as the primary candidate.

The aspirants, confined to their hotel rooms, are tirelessly working the phones to garner support from various quarters connected to the President, including aides at the Presidential villa.

Speaking anonymously to Vanguard, one of the party’s aspirants emphasized the significance of Tinubu’s endorsement, stating that the party’s ticket lies beyond Akure due to the direct mode of the primary. He highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the President’s stance on the Ondo governorship election, emphasizing that Tinubu’s influence would determine the next governor.

However, meeting with the President has proven challenging, despite promises from his close associates. A top party source revealed that the President plans to convene a meeting with party leaders and stakeholders post-Sallah celebrations to discuss his position on the primary.