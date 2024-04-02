Menu
South West

Ondo 2024: I am experienced Governor Ondo needs, says Kekemeke

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, has said that he remained the most experienced man the Sunshine State needs as Governor.

Kekemeke, who spoke in Akure at a press conference to declare his intention to contest the party primary, said the State does not need pettiness, low sentiments and prejudices in running its affairs.

The pioneer Board Chairman of the National Examination Council (NECO) said the State does not need a roadside Governor.

He said his vision is “to create a prosperous and peaceful State where citizens find work to do and thereby live meaningfully and comfortably”

Kekemeke noted that he has the experience to lead Ondo State to a place of socio-economic prosperity and peace.

According to him: “As a state, we can no longer afford to amuse ourselves with bare pettiness, low sentiments, and prejudices that have rudely arrested our growth and development.

“We need a leadership for the State, a leadership not only for a segment of the State but for the whole State. We don’t need a roadside Governor.

“Ondo state needs a leadership that sufficiently understands the philosophy of the present Federal government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its Renewed Hope programme for effective partnership and collaboration; a leadership that will uphold the tenets and ideals of good governance bequeathed to us by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and PA Michael Adekunle Ajasin and others.

“Our codified programs elaborately set out in our agenda for prosperity and peace which we unveil today will ensure an industrial take-off of Ondo State through prioritised investment in human and natural endowments in the State, change its current “Civil Service” status, grow the revenue base of the State with corresponding increase in government spending for the good of the people.

“We offer free and compulsory primary education, free secondary school education, highly subsidised tertiary education, quality health services for all including the establishment of a pharmaceutical company and the “Ibile” hospital.”

