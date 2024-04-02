Ondo 2024: Aiyedatiwa is our preferred aspirants – APC leaders

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state, under the auspices of “Aborigine, have endorsed governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as their preferred aspirant in the April 20 governorship primary election in the state.

Eleven aspirants have obtained their nomination forms ahead of the party’s primary election.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, their leader, Ambassador Sola lji, said that all the aspirants were screened by a headed by Hon(Mrs) Christy Olufowose.

Iji said that governor Aiyedatiwa scored 777 points, Wale Akinterinwa, polled 587 while the late Dr Paul Akintelure scored 612 points.

Br”we unanimously agreed to set up a 9-man committee headed by Hon(Mrs) Christy Olufowose to identify the various aspirants jostling for the ticket of our party; assess them using some well-thought out criteria and present three of them for further consideration by the leadership of the group.

” In our last meeting, the committee submitted their report wherein Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Hon Wale Akinterinwa and Dr Paul Akintelure were recommended.

” The group mandated its leadership to have further consultation and deliberations in arriving at the choice of our preferred aspirant.

“Consequently, the leadership of the group met, reviewed the report of the committee and considered the three recommended aspirants qualified and worthy.

“However, in contriving the choice of our preferred aspirant, the leaders believed that it is normal and conventional to offer right of first refusal to His Excellency, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a sitting Governor.

“Additionally, his achievements since assuming office as Governor such as, (1) his commitment to infrastructural development, (2)payment of backlog of salaries of workers in Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, (3) release of one billion naira to University of Medical Sciences and one point two billion to Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology respectively, (4) payment of wage awards and January, 2017 outstanding salary to civil servants in the state, (5) return of free shuttle buses for the convenience of students in the state were considered as remarkable score points.

“On the whole, having been satisfied with the conduct and performance of his Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, we are pleased to inform the general public that he is our preferred aspirant in the forthcoming governorship primary of APC in Ondo State.

“By this decision, we are determined to deploy our numerical strength and resources to ensure the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the primary.

“It is our fervent belief that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s candidature will position our party for a resounding victory at the general election and engender good governance in the state.

Iji lamented that members of the group which comprised of leaders of the defunct ANPP, ACN AND CPC- the political parties that metamorphosed into the All Progressive Congress, were abandoned.

According to him “In spite of our numerical strength, significant contributions and notable sacrifices for the continued survival and advancement of APC in Ondo State.

” We have not been accorded our pride of place over the years. We have been sidelined, abandoned and consigned into the cesspit of neglect.